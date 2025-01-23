Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with former UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “He’s going to get beat up”

Cory Sandhagen wants a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

‘Sugar’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a September title defense against Merab Dvalishvili. The bout was Sean O’Malley’s second defense of bantamweight gold, having scored a decision win over Marlon Vera last April. Ultimately, ‘The Machine’ wound up outwresting the champion en route to a unanimous decision win in the main event of Noche UFC, ending the striker’s title reign.

Following the loss, Sean O’Malley called for an instant rematch against Dvalishvili. With ‘The Machine’ fresh off a title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov over the weekend, a second meeting between the two is possible. However, ‘Sugar’ now has a challenge from longtime bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

For his part, ‘The Sandman’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Umar Nurmagomedov in August. Despite entering the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, Cory Sandhagen was easily dominated by ‘Young Eagle’. A few months removed from that unanimous decision loss, the striker has now set his sights on Sean O’Malley.

Cory Sandhagen calls out former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘The Sandman’ released a rare callout video. There, Cory Sandhagen largely mocked Sean O’Malley’s recent loss to Dvalishvili, as well as his call for a rematch. Instead, the striker wants to welcome ‘Sugar’ back to the cage himself.

“Let’s be real, [Sean] O’Malley has no business fighting Merab [Dvalishvili] for an immediate rematch.” UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen stated on social media earlier today. “He got beat up in the first fight and he’s going to get beat up in the second fight. No one wants to see that fight, and I’m not booked yet!”

He continued, “I want to fight, I’m so damn bored. I’ll even give this one as much time as he wants, like Aljamain [Sterling] gave him as much time as he wants. Just, UFC, make the fight the fans want to see. Which is me vs. O’Malley, make it happen soon, I’m so f*cking bored.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight? Do you want to see Cory Sandhagen vs. Sean O’Malley?