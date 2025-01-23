Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with former UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “He’s going to get beat up”

By Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Cory Sandhagen wants a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

‘Sugar’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a September title defense against Merab Dvalishvili. The bout was Sean O’Malley’s second defense of bantamweight gold, having scored a decision win over Marlon Vera last April. Ultimately, ‘The Machine’ wound up outwresting the champion en route to a unanimous decision win in the main event of Noche UFC, ending the striker’s title reign.

Following the loss, Sean O’Malley called for an instant rematch against Dvalishvili. With ‘The Machine’ fresh off a title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov over the weekend, a second meeting between the two is possible. However, ‘Sugar’ now has a challenge from longtime bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

For his part,  ‘The Sandman’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Umar Nurmagomedov in August. Despite entering the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, Cory Sandhagen was easily dominated by ‘Young Eagle’. A few months removed from that unanimous decision loss, the striker has now set his sights on Sean O’Malley.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER AND CHAEL SONNEN SPEAK AFTER BEING NAMED COACHES OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER 33: “WE’LL HAVE TO GRAPPLE!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cory Sandhagen (@corysandhagenmma)

Cory Sandhagen calls out former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘The Sandman’ released a rare callout video. There, Cory Sandhagen largely mocked Sean O’Malley’s recent loss to Dvalishvili, as well as his call for a rematch. Instead, the striker wants to welcome ‘Sugar’ back to the cage himself.

“Let’s be real, [Sean] O’Malley has no business fighting Merab [Dvalishvili] for an immediate rematch.” UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen stated on social media earlier today. “He got beat up in the first fight and he’s going to get beat up in the second fight. No one wants to see that fight, and I’m not booked yet!”

He continued, “I want to fight, I’m so damn bored. I’ll even give this one as much time as he wants, like Aljamain [Sterling] gave him as much time as he wants. Just, UFC, make the fight the fans want to see. Which is me vs. O’Malley, make it happen soon, I’m so f*cking bored.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight? Do you want to see Cory Sandhagen vs. Sean O’Malley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Shara Magomedov

Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025
Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill's knockout loss at UFC 311: "We respect each other"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Alex Pereira didn’t enjoy seeing Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311 over the weekend.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano reveals 'nice check' he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025

Renato Moicano got paid to step up on short notice at UFC 311.

Arman Tsarukyan Dana White
Dana White

Retired UFC veteran thinks Dana White should give Arman Tsarukyan title shot following UFC 311 pullout

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

An ex-UFC bruiser doesn’t believe Arman Tsarukyan should be punished by Dana White after his removal from the UFC 311 card.

Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach Ray Longo explains how UFC 'created a monster' in Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has been on a tear, and Ray Longo believes the UFC played a significant role.

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling has one regret following Chris Weidman's retirement: 'It was just kind of rough'

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025
Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker opens up on former feud with Israel Adesanya: "If I could've hit him with a car I would have"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has buried the hatchet with Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: "You can't fight through that"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is healing well from his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Payton Talbott
UFC

Payton Talbott issues statement after stunning first career loss at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Payton Talbott issued his first statement after his stunning loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.