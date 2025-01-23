Vadim Nemkov opens up on PFL future ahead of final fight on contract: “I’m not sure what they’re going to offer me”

Former Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov is opening up on his PFL future.

The Russian hasn’t been seen in the cage in almost a year now. Last February, Vadim Nemkov moved up from light-heavyweight, vacating his Bellator title in the process to face Bruno Cappelozza. In his first bout up at heavyweight, the former champion scored an impressive second-round submission victory.

Almost 12 months later, Vadim Nemkov is finally slated to return. This Saturday night in Dubai, the former Bellator light-heavyweight champion will meet Tim Johnson. While Nemkov was initially slated to face Ante Delijia and later Corey Anderson, issues forced both of those matchups to fall apart.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Knockout, the PFL heavyweight discussed his return. In the interview, Vadim Nemkov was asked about the end of Bellator, and what could be in his future. For what it’s worth, the former light-heavyweight star is expected to become a free agent following his fight against Johnson.

Former Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov discusses his PFL future

While Vadim Nemkov didn’t discuss a UFC move, it’s clear he’s not a fan of the PFL tournament format. In the interview, the Russian instead showed some interest in a Superfight against Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ is currently awaiting his next assignment, after knocking out Renan Ferreira in October.

“At some point, I understood, like when the PFL purchased Bellator we kind of knew that was going to happen one day, sooner or later.” Vadim Nemkov stated in the interview when asked about the closure of the brand. “It is a little bit sad and sentimental because I spent a lot of time, I was a champion there for a long time. So it’s kind of sad and exciting at the same time.”

He continued, “Yeah, I’m definitely not interested in the Grand Prix. I would prefer super fights and I’m not sure what they’re going to offer me. But if it’s going to be [Francis] Ngannou, I’m ready. If they’re going to offer [Ryan] Bader, or anybody else, [I’m ready].” (h/t MMA Knockout)

What do you make of these comments from Vadim Nemkov? Are you excited about his PFL return on Saturday?