Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

By Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA) had entered his first career title fight sporting a perfect professional record. The ‘Young Eagle’ had most previously competed this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘The Machine’ had captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title this past September at UFC 306, where he defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 311 co-main event resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Umar Nurmagomedov got off to a quick start in the contest, seemingly winning the first two rounds of the contest. However, Merab Dvalishvili stormed back to get the better of rounds 3, 4 and 5, thanks to his relentless pressure and insane cardo. After five rounds of terrific action, ‘The Machine’ was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 311 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311:

Who would you like to see Merab Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over Nurmagomedov this evening in California?

