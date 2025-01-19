Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

Tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA) had entered his first career title fight sporting a perfect professional record. The ‘Young Eagle’ had most previously competed this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘The Machine’ had captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title this past September at UFC 306, where he defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 311 co-main event resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Umar Nurmagomedov got off to a quick start in the contest, seemingly winning the first two rounds of the contest. However, Merab Dvalishvili stormed back to get the better of rounds 3, 4 and 5, thanks to his relentless pressure and insane cardo. After five rounds of terrific action, ‘The Machine’ was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 311 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov’ below:

Final Predictions; WHO YOU GOT?! 🤔👀 #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

This is gonna be good! #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

10-9 Nurmagomedov. He had the biggest moment in the round #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

20-18 Nurmagomedov. Merab needs to make this a street fight #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

Great build back round for Merab. Higher output and grappling. 2-1 Umar. #UFC311 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 19, 2025

Yo this fight is crazy theses guys cardio is insane they ain’t giving a inch🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 19, 2025

2-2. It all comes down to this final round. Who wants it more? #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311:

What a fight!! @MerabDvalishvil is so fun to watch #311 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 19, 2025

Fuck yeesssssss merab is literally a machine 🔥🔥🔥🔥 that was a war — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 19, 2025

Merab, my brother, what a fighter you are! You make us feel so proud. This is what happens when Dagestani wrestling meets Georgian wrestling 👏🏻🇬🇪 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) January 19, 2025

Wowwww — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) January 19, 2025

Umar 3-2 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 19, 2025

Never doubt the heart of a champion!!! #UFC311 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 19, 2025

