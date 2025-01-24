Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Shara Magomedov has fired back at Michael Page ahead of their February 1 fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Page is set to move up to middleweight to face Magomedov in the co-main event in an intriguing bout. Heading into the bout, Page did an interview with Michael Bisping and vowed to bloody up his opponent.

“I think he will be a lot more stubborn in believing in his ability,” Page said to Michael Bisping about Shara Magomedov. “So, I think I’d definitely be landing some crazy shots if he decides to go for a takedown, because like I said, I think he in his mind he believes he’s the best when it comes to the striking game. So, it will take a few knocks before he decides to change that, and maybe it might be too little too late. I think he’ll be very bloodied up if he is going for a takedown.”

After Michael Page’s comments, Shara Magomedov took to social media to fire back at the former Bellator fighter and said it will be ‘MVP’ who will be bleeding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharabutdin Magomedov (@shara_bullet77)

“Michael @michaelvenompage I heard you say that I will bleed in our fight on February 1st @ufc , yes I will bleed, only in yours. Ps. The video is taken from a movie filmed in Hollywood, no one was hurt. Don’t try this at home, or you’ll stain your carpet with ketchup,” Magomedov wrote.

Shara Magomedov is confident he will beat Michael Page next Saturday at UFC Saudi Arabia. He is the betting favorite, and he believes a win over Page will get him near the top-10 at middleweight.

Magomedov is 15-0 as a pro coming off a KO win over Armen Petrosyan and is 4-0 in the UFC.