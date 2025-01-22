Khabib Nurmagomedov sends positive message to Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 defeat

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of positivity to Umar Nurmagomedov following his loss at UFC 311.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. In addition to that, he’s on his way to becoming one of the best coaches in the history of the game too.

RELATED: Javier Mendez explains why he wishes Umar Nurmagomedov told him he broke his hand at UFC 311

At UFC 311, Khabib helped coach Islam Makhachev to a win in the main event of the evening. However, in the co-main event, he couldn’t help Umar Nurmagomeodv get past Merab Dvalishvili as the Georgian sensation successfully retained his belt.

There has been a lot of time to reflect for Khabib, Umar and the team ever since that night. In the following Instagram post, the lightweight GOAT prasied Umar and insisted that they’ll be pushing for another title run sooner rather than later.