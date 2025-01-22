Khabib Nurmagomedov sends positive message to Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 defeat
Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of positivity to Umar Nurmagomedov following his loss at UFC 311.
As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. In addition to that, he’s on his way to becoming one of the best coaches in the history of the game too.
At UFC 311, Khabib helped coach Islam Makhachev to a win in the main event of the evening. However, in the co-main event, he couldn’t help Umar Nurmagomeodv get past Merab Dvalishvili as the Georgian sensation successfully retained his belt.
There has been a lot of time to reflect for Khabib, Umar and the team ever since that night. In the following Instagram post, the lightweight GOAT prasied Umar and insisted that they’ll be pushing for another title run sooner rather than later.
Khabib praises Umar
“Had a rough night last night as I expected.
“@islam_makhachev has once again proven that he is the best in the world right now, and I am very happy for him and the journey he has taken in this sport, in the history of mixed martial arts, very few fighters have achieved what he has achieved. Keep working my brother, this is not the limit.”
“@umar_nurmagomedov keep your head up Junior, you showed yesterday that you are one of the best in the world, at the moment we have a lot to work on, work on the mistakes and get back to the title race.”
“There is good in everything, we as believers must understand that Allah’s prescription is better than our desire.”
