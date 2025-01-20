Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen speak after being named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 33: “We’ll have to grapple!”

By Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen can’t wait to coach The Ultimate Fighter.

Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier

It’s no secret that the UFC’s long-running reality show has seen better days. Since the creation of the Dana White Contender Series in 2017, The Ultimate Fighter has taken a bit of a backseat. While the show has continued to run with the likes of Conor McGregor as coaches, ratings have badly declined.

However, the MMA giant has recently announced another season of The Ultimate Fighter. During the UFC 311 broadcast on Saturday night, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were revealed as coaches. While coaches typically fight at the end of the season, that won’t be the case with these retired greats.

However, they wouldn’t turn down a grappling challenge. Speaking on today’s edition of the ‘Good Guy, Bad Guy’ Podcast, the two UFC Hall of Famers discussed The Ultimate Fighter season 33. There, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen showed excitement at the recent announcement. While the two are friends, they also want to badly coach their teams to victory.

UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen preview The Ultimate Fighter 33

“Chael, I fancy you a smart guy. But then, you make a dumb decision to coach opposing me on The Ultimate Fighter.” Daniel Cormier stated on his podcast with Sonnen earlier today, after being named TUF coaches during UFC 311. “Hey, you tried to turn it down, I get it. We had to chase you down. How excited are you to coach The Ultimate Fighter, and how excited are you to coach it against me?”

Chael Sonnen responded, “… I actually was quite flattered. The Ultimate Fighter is the biggest vehicle in our industry, to be selected as coaches behind the scenes, what people don’t see, it’s pretty competitive. You can hurt some feelings, people want an opportunity to go on and do that… It would boost my ego to defeat you. I’m going to do everything that I can to go out there and beat you… We’re going to have to grapple aren’t we, they’re going to do something. I feel like that’s the swerve.”

Chael Sonnen is no stranger to competitions on The Ultimate Fighter, having served as a coach twice. Meanwhile, TUF 33 will be Daniel Cormier’s second time on the reality show, having coached against Stipe Miocic in 2018.

What do you make of these comments from Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier? Are you excited for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter?

