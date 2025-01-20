Sean O’Malley’s coach believes a healthy ‘Suga’ is Merab Dvalishvili’s ‘kryptonite’: “We take him out”

Tim Welch the coach of Sean O’Malley believes his fighter is the kryptonite for Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley lost his bantamweight title to Dvalishvili in September at the Sphere. Dvalishvili was able to impose his will with his cardio and wrestling to win the fight. However, O’Malley was injured in the fight which Welch believes played a big role.

So, after seeing Dvalishvili beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, Tim Welch says he only grew more confident that Sean O’Malley would defeat the champ in a rematch.

“He’s a problem. He’s a big problem,” Welch said about O’Malley vs Dvalishvili. “But I do believe that we could be the Kryptonite to Merab with the right game plan and a good fight camp. With ‘Suga’ healthy, I think we take him out. And we’ll find out, now won’t we?”

Sean O’Malley does have a chance to get a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili next time out, which Welch is hoping for. O’Malley hasn’t fought since he lost to Dvalishvili in September.