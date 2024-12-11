Conor McGregor calls out ‘wannabe’ featherweight champ Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor takes social media jab at Ilia Topuria

McGregor was quick to respond on ‘X’, evidently putting Topuria in his place when comparing both careers.

“Here’s the truth that will hurt all the little wannabe nobodies,” McGregor wrote. “Fighting was too easy for me, I done it all by 27 years old.”

When McGregor says “all,” he is referring to becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously, successfully transition into boxing monetarily and hold several of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in company history. This includes his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, which, to some, was the beginning of a downward spiral for the Irishman.

McGregor last fought since July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

It was part of a stretch where McGregor had won just one fight in a four-year period, two dating to November 2016.

McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June, a would-be conclusion to TUF 31 opposite fellow contender Michael Chandler. However, weeks before the fight, a toe injury postponed the fight altogether.

Chandler would eventually rematch Charles Oliveira last month, losing a decision after nearly pulling off a third-round comeback.

If the fight finally happens after three years of patience remains to be seen. McGregor seems to be wanting to return to combat sports sooner than later.

For now, only time will tell with how McGregor’s future unfolds.

Is Conor McGregor justified in calling out Ilia Topuria?