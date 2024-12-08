UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: “He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long”
Conor McGregor continues to stir controversy, and Dana White has reacted to the “Notorious” one’s civil case verdict.
A Dublin court recently found McGregor liable for sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident back in 2018. The verdict has led to McGregor being pulled from numerous sponsorship deals. He’s no longer the face of the Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand, and has been pulled from the Hitman video game franchise as a DLC character.
White was recently asked about the civil case and McGregor’s fighting future.
Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Civil Case Verdict & Fighting Future
During the UFC 310 post-fight presser, Kevin Iole asked Dana White if he had any comment on Conor McGregor’s legal situation.
Dana White is asked about Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict:
“If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already,” White said.
The UFC boss was then asked about McGregor’s status with the promotion. White pointed out the Irishman’s inactivity.
“He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long,” White said while laughing.
As far as when fans can expect to see McGregor back inside the Octagon if he decides to put the gloves back, White revealed that not much has changed in that regard.
“Well, if he does fight it’ll be sometime next year,” White said.
McGregor hasn’t fought professionally since 2021. He suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. While McGregor was scheduled for a UFC 303 clash against Michael Chandler, a toe injury forced “Mystic Mac” out of the fight.
Despite the inactivity, McGregor continues to take aim at other fighters. He recently slammed Belal Muhammad after the security team at UFC 310 didn’t know he was the welterweight champion.
