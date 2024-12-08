UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: “He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long”

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Civil Case Verdict & Fighting Future

During the UFC 310 post-fight presser, Kevin Iole asked Dana White if he had any comment on Conor McGregor’s legal situation.

Dana White is asked about Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: “If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already… if he does fight it’ll be some time next year.”pic.twitter.com/zp02OFXdb1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 8, 2024

“If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already,” White said.

The UFC boss was then asked about McGregor’s status with the promotion. White pointed out the Irishman’s inactivity.

“He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long,” White said while laughing.

As far as when fans can expect to see McGregor back inside the Octagon if he decides to put the gloves back, White revealed that not much has changed in that regard.

“Well, if he does fight it’ll be sometime next year,” White said.

McGregor hasn’t fought professionally since 2021. He suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. While McGregor was scheduled for a UFC 303 clash against Michael Chandler, a toe injury forced “Mystic Mac” out of the fight.

Despite the inactivity, McGregor continues to take aim at other fighters. He recently slammed Belal Muhammad after the security team at UFC 310 didn’t know he was the welterweight champion.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Conor McGregor’s legal woes, as well as his fighting future once more details emerge.