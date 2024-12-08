UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: “He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long”

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Conor McGregor continues to stir controversy, and Dana White has reacted to the “Notorious” one’s civil case verdict.

Conor McGregor

A Dublin court recently found McGregor liable for sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident back in 2018. The verdict has led to McGregor being pulled from numerous sponsorship deals. He’s no longer the face of the Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand, and has been pulled from the Hitman video game franchise as a DLC character.

White was recently asked about the civil case and McGregor’s fighting future.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ORDERED TO PAY NIKITA HAND’S LEGAL FEES AFTER BEING FOUND LIABLE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Civil Case Verdict & Fighting Future

During the UFC 310 post-fight presser, Kevin Iole asked Dana White if he had any comment on Conor McGregor’s legal situation.

“If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already,” White said.

The UFC boss was then asked about McGregor’s status with the promotion. White pointed out the Irishman’s inactivity.

“He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long,” White said while laughing.

As far as when fans can expect to see McGregor back inside the Octagon if he decides to put the gloves back, White revealed that not much has changed in that regard.

“Well, if he does fight it’ll be sometime next year,” White said.

McGregor hasn’t fought professionally since 2021. He suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. While McGregor was scheduled for a UFC 303 clash against Michael Chandler, a toe injury forced “Mystic Mac” out of the fight.

Despite the inactivity, McGregor continues to take aim at other fighters. He recently slammed Belal Muhammad after the security team at UFC 310 didn’t know he was the welterweight champion.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Conor McGregor’s legal woes, as well as his fighting future once more details emerge.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024
Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley takes aim at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 310.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss at UFC 310.

Aljamain Sterling, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his narrow defeat to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 last night.a

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297
Sean Strickland

Two title fights announced for UFC 312, including Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

Two championship fights have been announced for UFC 312 on February 8, including Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.

Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski picks UFC 310 co-main event: "Shavkat's got some serious ground work"

Zain Bando - December 7, 2024
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley confirms he will be in attendance for UFC 311: “Need to see who I fight next”

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the blockbuster UFC 311 event next month.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan names former UFC fighter he believes could have gone undefeated: “Probably nobody would’ve ever beaten him”

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

Joe Rogan has named the former UFC fighter that he believes could’ve gone undefeated like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev clash in backstage encounter

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev were engaged in a confrontation backstage in Las Vegas last night.

Ian Garry at UFC 292
Ian Garry

Ian Garry vows to win title eliminator, smash Colby Covington: 'I would dog walk him'

Zain Bando - December 6, 2024

Ian Garry co-headlines UFC 310 on Saturday night against Shavkat Rakhmonov in Las Vegas. Both men have the most combined wins without a loss in UFC history, entering the contest 33-0.