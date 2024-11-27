Michael Chandler claims he beats Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10, despite two losses

Michael Chandler thinks he is a better fighter than Charles Oliveira.

Chandler suffered a decision loss to Oliveira at UFC 309, in a rematch of their 2021 fight which the Brazilian won by TKO. Despite being 0-2 against Oliveira, Michael Chandler claims he beats the Brazilian 9 times out of 10.

"I'm not happy with my performance. I would give myself a 2 out of 10… I cannot overstate how horrible of a performance this was compared to what my vision was for what I'm capable of. I believe I beat Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10." Chandler on his loss to Oliveira. pic.twitter.com/IP06KiqK3g — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2024

“I am not happy with my performance,” Michael Chandler said to Ariel Helwani. “I would give myself a 2 out of 10. Like, it’s, I cannot overstate how horrible of a performance this was or the set of circumstances it was after the first round, compared to what my vision was for what I’m capable of. I believe I beat Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10. And, obviously, I’ve lost him twice, two out of two, I have a 100 percent loss rate to Charles Oliveira, I understand why people may tisk at that, roll their eyes at that. I’m so unhappy with the performance, I’m so excited to get healthy and give the fans and the supporters the performance they deserve.”

It’s a bold claim from Michael Chandler given he has lost twice to Charles Oliveira already. But, he still believes he has all the tools to beat the Brazilian, which is why he’s frustrated with his performances against him.