Michael Chandler claims he beats Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10, despite two losses

By Cole Shelton - November 27, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks he is a better fighter than Charles Oliveira.

Michael Chandler

Chandler suffered a decision loss to Oliveira at UFC 309, in a rematch of their 2021 fight which the Brazilian won by TKO. Despite being 0-2 against Oliveira, Michael Chandler claims he beats the Brazilian 9 times out of 10.

“I am not happy with my performance,” Michael Chandler said to Ariel Helwani. “I would give myself a 2 out of 10. Like, it’s, I cannot overstate how horrible of a performance this was or the set of circumstances it was after the first round, compared to what my vision was for what I’m capable of. I believe I beat Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10. And, obviously, I’ve lost him twice, two out of two, I have a 100 percent loss rate to Charles Oliveira, I understand why people may tisk at that, roll their eyes at that. I’m so unhappy with the performance, I’m so excited to get healthy and give the fans and the supporters the performance they deserve.”

It’s a bold claim from Michael Chandler given he has lost twice to Charles Oliveira already. But, he still believes he has all the tools to beat the Brazilian, which is why he’s frustrated with his performances against him.

Michael Chandler hopes Conor McGregor fight can happen

Following the loss to Oliveira, Chandler knows he has to get back into the win column next time out.

Chandler says he doesn’t care who he fights next but does think a Conor McGregor fight makes sense. Barring him legally being allowed to fight.

“A man or a woman needs a common goal to continue to work toward, in order to continue to build ourselves up,” Chandler said. “Why not fight me? Why not be training to fight me? Middle of next year, International Fight Week. I’m ready to get back into training camp right after January 1 and we can make that fight happen ASAP.”

Michael Chandler is 23-9 as a pro and 2-4 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Petr Yan

Familiar name wants rematch with Petr Yan following UFC Macau win over Deiveson Figueiredo

Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024
Bo Nickal
Paul Craig

Bo Nickal vows to take down all future UFC opponents: “There’s really no other guys like Paul Craig”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

Bo Nickal has vowed to take down all of his future UFC opponents following his recent clash with Paul Craig.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Daniel Cormier shares his bantamweight wishlist, including Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared his wishlist for bantamweight, including Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo.

Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder set to square off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder is reportedly set to square off with veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 311.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin
UFC

Conor McGregor's fiancee sends scathing message to rape accuser: "What sort of woman are you?"

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Dee Devlin, the fiancee of Conor McGregor, has issued a scathing statement following her partner’s sexual assault trial.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Paddy Pimblett opens up on future fight against UFC champion Islam Makhachev: "Obviously I think I'd beat him"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024
Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: "I still believe I'm the one"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong has released a statement following her recent loss.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey has dropped Conor McGregor from branding following a sexual assault ruling.

Joe Rogan, Drake, UFC, betting, UFC betting, MMA, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wants to 'get ahold of Drake and talk to him' about UFC betting

BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024

Joe Rogan is hoping to get Drake on the phone — and not to invite the rap superstar onto his popular podcast. Instead, the long-time UFC commentator is hoping to chat with the rapper about his bets on boxing and MMA fights.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is tired of hearing shade from Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.