Conor McGregor remains interested in Michael Chandler fight despite ongoing legal issues: “I’ll see you at the top”

By Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has again teased a return to the cage against Michael Chandler.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in action since a 2021 stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier. That night saw Conor McGregor snap his leg in the final seconds of their UFC 264 headliner, but he swore a return to the cage by the end of 2022. Nearly four years on from his loss to ‘The Diamond’, the Irishman still hasn’t fought.

Instead, Conor McGregor has found himself in controversy, after controversy, outside the cage. While the former UFC champion has largely evaded major legal trouble, that ended last month. In late November, McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in Dublin back in 2018. The incident reportedly took place just weeks after his infamous loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While ‘The Notorious’ plans to appeal the verdict, he hasn’t as of now. Conor McGregor is currently set to pay Hand over $250,000 in damages, and also over $1.5 million in court fees. Despite the ongoing legal trouble, the 36-year-old former UFC champion plans to resume his career. In a now-deleted post on X, McGregor showed interest in re-booking a bout with Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler reacts after Conor McGregor again teases a UFC return

‘Iron’ was previously set to welcome the Irishman back to the cage in the main event of UFC 303 in June. However, Conor McGregor withdrew from the bout due to a broken toe. Despite Michael Chandler’s calls to re-book the fight for December, he instead booked a rematch with Charles Oliveria for November. ‘Do Bronx’ ultimately handed Chandler a decision loss last month in New York City.

Taking to X himself, the former Bellator champion co-signed the future bout with Conor McGregor. That being said, there’s still quite a lot of work needed to make the Irishman’s return official. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White cast doubt on the idea that McGregor would compete anytime soon.

“He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long.” Dana White stated at the UFC 310 presser, discussing Conor McGregor. “Well, if he does fight again, it’ll be sometime late next year.”

What do you make of these comments from the Irishman? Do you think Conor McGregor will ever fight Michael Chandler?

