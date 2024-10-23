Ilia Topuria aims for three UFC world titles before retirement

By Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

Ilia Topuria has entered the race to try and capture a UFC world title in three weight classes in his career.

Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is a pretty ambitious guy. He’s already managed to capture the UFC featherweight championship, doing so by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. Now, he’s set to defend the belt against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday night.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

He’s considered to be the favorite but if there’s anyone we shouldn’t rule out, it’s Max Holloway. Beyond this weekend, though, it seems as if the 27-year-old has big plans for the future.

In a recent interview, he was asked what he thinks he could accomplish within the next three years in mixed martial arts.

Topuria’s big plans

“Probably a three-weight champion,” Topuria said. “Yeah, that’s my goal. You’re not going to see me in the Welterweight division like this: skinny. You’re going to see my different.

“That’s the goal,” he added. “Move up to the Lightweight division, get that belt, and then move up to the Welterweight division.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

There are plenty of interesting challenges for Ilia Topuria in the featherweight division. With that being said, it’s pretty fascinating to consider the possibilities that await him if he does decide to move up in weight. He isn’t afraid of making enemies and with a big win over Holloway, he would really set himself up for something special down the road.

What do you believe Ilia Topuria is capable of achieving in mixed martial arts? If he does become the first ever three-weight world champion in UFC history, how do you imagine he’ll do so? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic aims to crash the title picture with win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024
Geoff Neal
UFC

Geoff Neal was surprised to get Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308, eyes late TKO finish: "Everyone is durable until they get hit too many times"

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Geoff Neal didn’t think he would get to fight someone like Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev declares himself the best wrestler in the UFC ahead of UFC 308: "Why should I be worried about him?"

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev believes he’s the best wrestler in the UFC.

Max Holloway, Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway has an interesting prediction for how the UFC 308 co-main event will play out between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Caio Borralho, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho says Israel Adesanya fight is in the works for UFC 312 in Sydney, wants five rounds

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho is allegedly close to getting a potential No. 1 contender fight against Israel Adesanya in the former champ’s friendly territory.

Jon Jones

PHOTO | UFC 309 poster released featuring Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024
Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker explains why he's "not really interested" in rematching Dustin Poirier

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Dan Hooker isn’t too keen on rematching Dustin Poirier next time out.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou's coach shares emotional pre-fight team conversation before PFL debut win

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had an internal fight hours before making his highly-anticipated return to the cage in his PFL debut.

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker offers update on potential UFC showdown with Conor McGregor: "The fight makes a lot of sense"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker really believes a fight with Conor McGregor is possible.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight following UFC 308: "I want all the smoke"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has his eyes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.