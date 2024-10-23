Ilia Topuria aims for three UFC world titles before retirement

Ilia Topuria has entered the race to try and capture a UFC world title in three weight classes in his career.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is a pretty ambitious guy. He’s already managed to capture the UFC featherweight championship, doing so by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. Now, he’s set to defend the belt against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday night.

He’s considered to be the favorite but if there’s anyone we shouldn’t rule out, it’s Max Holloway. Beyond this weekend, though, it seems as if the 27-year-old has big plans for the future.

In a recent interview, he was asked what he thinks he could accomplish within the next three years in mixed martial arts.