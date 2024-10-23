Ilia Topuria aims for three UFC world titles before retirement
Ilia Topuria has entered the race to try and capture a UFC world title in three weight classes in his career.
As we know, Ilia Topuria is a pretty ambitious guy. He’s already managed to capture the UFC featherweight championship, doing so by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. Now, he’s set to defend the belt against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday night.
He’s considered to be the favorite but if there’s anyone we shouldn’t rule out, it’s Max Holloway. Beyond this weekend, though, it seems as if the 27-year-old has big plans for the future.
In a recent interview, he was asked what he thinks he could accomplish within the next three years in mixed martial arts.
Topuria’s big plans
“Probably a three-weight champion,” Topuria said. “Yeah, that’s my goal. You’re not going to see me in the Welterweight division like this: skinny. You’re going to see my different.
“That’s the goal,” he added. “Move up to the Lightweight division, get that belt, and then move up to the Welterweight division.”
There are plenty of interesting challenges for Ilia Topuria in the featherweight division. With that being said, it’s pretty fascinating to consider the possibilities that await him if he does decide to move up in weight. He isn’t afraid of making enemies and with a big win over Holloway, he would really set himself up for something special down the road.
What do you believe Ilia Topuria is capable of achieving in mixed martial arts? If he does become the first ever three-weight world champion in UFC history, how do you imagine he’ll do so? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
