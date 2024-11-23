Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.
This week, Conor McGregor was found liable for sexual assault in a case relating to an incident back in 2018. The incident in question took place two months following Conor’s defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov who defeated him to retain his UFC lightweight championship. Now, that same belt is held by his close friend Islam Makhachev.
It’s no secret that Makhachev and McGregor aren’t fans of one another. At one point, if the Irishman was able to stay active and get a win or two under his belt, the possibility of the two colliding in the Octagon was real. Alas, given where they’re both at in their respective careers, it certainly doesn’t feel like there’s a realistic chance of it happening anytime soon.
So instead, Makhachev produced an unconventional move by taking to social media in order to call out McGregor over the aforementioned case.
It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me! https://t.co/XTtJ0CJwZk
“It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”
It’s not clear as to what Islam is alluding to. Either way, this isn’t an issue that’s going to be resolved anytime soon. McGregor has made plenty of enemies in the world of mixed martial arts and regardless of whether or not he fights again, you can bet he’ll continue to speak his mind.
Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor step into the cage to fight Islam Makhachev? If that did ever happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
