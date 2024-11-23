Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

By Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor

This week, Conor McGregor was found liable for sexual assault in a case relating to an incident back in 2018. The incident in question took place two months following Conor’s defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov who defeated him to retain his UFC lightweight championship. Now, that same belt is held by his close friend Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

It’s no secret that Makhachev and McGregor aren’t fans of one another. At one point, if the Irishman was able to stay active and get a win or two under his belt, the possibility of the two colliding in the Octagon was real. Alas, given where they’re both at in their respective careers, it certainly doesn’t feel like there’s a realistic chance of it happening anytime soon.

So instead, Makhachev produced an unconventional move by taking to social media in order to call out McGregor over the aforementioned case.

Makhachev hits out at McGregor

“It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”

It’s not clear as to what Islam is alluding to. Either way, this isn’t an issue that’s going to be resolved anytime soon. McGregor has made plenty of enemies in the world of mixed martial arts and regardless of whether or not he fights again, you can bet he’ll continue to speak his mind.

Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor step into the cage to fight Islam Makhachev? If that did ever happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024
Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC
Petr Yan

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan
Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Carlos Ulberg

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci
Petr Yan

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Justin Gaethje is hoping to return in March of 2025 and has a few names in mind.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: "I don't want to be fighting at 40"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his retirement plans.