Jonathan Di Bella satisfied with return to win column at ONE Fight Night 26 

Former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella proved he belongs in the mix for the weight bracket’s crown at ONE Fight Night 26.

The Canadian-Italian executed a decisive three-round display against surging contender Rui Botelho this past Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Di Bella entered the fray having tasted defeat for the first time in the promotion against two-division king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past June. And the 28-year-old believes Botelho proved to be a worthy litmus test for a rematch with the Thai.

“Yeah, man, it feels good to be back in the win column. I fought another high-level opponent, and you know, he’s been in there with Superlek [Kiatmoo9], Panpayak [Jitmuangnon], all the other big fighters here in ONE,” Di Bella said.

“I knew he was going to be tough to finish because he has never been finished in ONE. It feels good.”