Jonathan Di Bella satisfied with return to win column at ONE Fight Night 26
Former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella proved he belongs in the mix for the weight bracket’s crown at ONE Fight Night 26.
The Canadian-Italian executed a decisive three-round display against surging contender Rui Botelho this past Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Di Bella entered the fray having tasted defeat for the first time in the promotion against two-division king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past June. And the 28-year-old believes Botelho proved to be a worthy litmus test for a rematch with the Thai.
“Yeah, man, it feels good to be back in the win column. I fought another high-level opponent, and you know, he’s been in there with Superlek [Kiatmoo9], Panpayak [Jitmuangnon], all the other big fighters here in ONE,” Di Bella said.
“I knew he was going to be tough to finish because he has never been finished in ONE. It feels good.”
Jonathan Di Bella reveals what he learned after losing to Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Jonathan Di Bella’s run in ONE Championship had gotten off to a seamless start. He won consecutive outings while becoming the strawweight kickboxing king along the way. But the 28-year-old learned the most about himself in his most recent setback.
In a razor-close bout, Di Bella wound up parting ways with the weight bracket’s World Title. He lost it to Prajanchai PK Saenchai this past summer.
But instead of being bitter about it, the Canadian-Italian has focused on improving his overall game in an attempt to secure a rematch with the Thai standout.
“I fought one of the best in the world in Prajanchai, and I believe I won that fight. But, it was a close fight, it was a great fight, a great experience,” he said.
“And I fought him in front of all his people, all his fans, and it was a crazy experience. I loved that experience, and I think it made me a better fighter.”
