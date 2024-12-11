Billy Quarantillo eyes “highlight-reel finish” over Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa: “People will tune in”

Billy Quarantillo is thrilled he gets to fight at home in Tampa.

Quarantillo has called Tampa home for several years now and after rumors that the UFC was returning there, he made it clear he wanted to be on the card. So, when he got the call from his coach, he said it was an immediate yes.

“I have been hearing about Tampa all year,” Quarantillo said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “For a while, I didn’t think it was going to be a real thing, and was trying to figure out when I’d fight. Good things come to those who wait. This is a bucket list fight for me, I’m the only Tampa resident on the Tampa card, and I live about 15 minutes from the arena. I’m still trying to plan out how I’m going to do everything if I stay at home or the hotel.”

Not only was Quarantillo excited about fighting at UFC Tampa, but his excitement only grew when he found out the opponent.

Quarantillo is coming off a loss to Youssef Zalal so he wasn’t sure who he would get next. But, when he got offered a fight against a legend like Cub Swanson, he was ecstatic.

“Just excitement. My coach called me and told me Cub Swanson and I couldn’t have said yes faster,” Quarantillo said. “The UFC knows they could have given me anyone for UFC Tampa and I would have been excited. I’m just blessed to be in this situation but I know I need to capitalize on it. My two biggest fights are Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos and I lost those. I need to make the most of this opportunity.”