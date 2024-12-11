Billy Quarantillo eyes “highlight-reel finish” over Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa: “People will tune in”

By Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Billy Quarantillo is thrilled he gets to fight at home in Tampa.

Billy Quarantillo

Quarantillo has called Tampa home for several years now and after rumors that the UFC was returning there, he made it clear he wanted to be on the card. So, when he got the call from his coach, he said it was an immediate yes.

“I have been hearing about Tampa all year,” Quarantillo said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “For a while, I didn’t think it was going to be a real thing, and was trying to figure out when I’d fight. Good things come to those who wait. This is a bucket list fight for me, I’m the only Tampa resident on the Tampa card, and I live about 15 minutes from the arena. I’m still trying to plan out how I’m going to do everything if I stay at home or the hotel.”

Not only was Quarantillo excited about fighting at UFC Tampa, but his excitement only grew when he found out the opponent.

Quarantillo is coming off a loss to Youssef Zalal so he wasn’t sure who he would get next. But, when he got offered a fight against a legend like Cub Swanson, he was ecstatic.

“Just excitement. My coach called me and told me Cub Swanson and I couldn’t have said yes faster,” Quarantillo said. “The UFC knows they could have given me anyone for UFC Tampa and I would have been excited. I’m just blessed to be in this situation but I know I need to capitalize on it. My two biggest fights are Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos and I lost those. I need to make the most of this opportunity.”

Billy Quarantillo expects a war against Cub Swanson

Once the fight was made, Quarantillo put together his training camp which features his former opponent Shane Burgos who also defeated Cub Swanson.

With all the work he’s putting in, Billy Quarantillo is confident he will get his hand raised and is hoping to get a highlight-reel finish in the co-main event of UFC Tampa.

“I think it’s going to be exciting, and if I catch him early, it will be a highlight-reel finish. But, if we go into deep waters that is where I feel the most comfortable. It’s going to be a war and I know people will tune in for it,” Quarantillo said.

Should Quarantillo get his hand raised, the goal is to return in early 2025 against a ranked opponent. The fan-favorite featherweight also says he has a few names in mind for a potential opponent.

“I’m planning on ending the year with a bang,” Quarantillo concluded. “There are a lot of things on my bucket list, I need a top-15 win, and I still need to get into the video game. That is some legacy stuff for me. There are some names I am looking at and some exciting fights I want. Who knows how many fights I have left, so I will make the most of my mic time.”

