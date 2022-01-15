|Last Fight:
|Jake Collier
|Age:
|32
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|256 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Vanilla Gorilla"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Jackson-Wink MMA
|Reach
|78 in (198 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Alan Belcher MMA Club (formerly) Jackson-Wink MMA (formerly) Sanford MMA (2021–present)
|Rank
|Purple belt in Kickboxing under Duke Roufus Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2014–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Jake Collier
|UFC on ESPN 32 - Kattar vs. Chikadze
Jan/15/2022
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Herb Dean
|1
|2:26
|loss
|Parker Porter
|UFC on ESPN 29 - Cannonier vs. Gastelum
Aug/21/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mark Smith
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Andrei Arlovski
|UFC on ESPN 22 - Whittaker vs. Gastelum
Apr/17/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Isaac Villanueva
|UFC Fight Night 171 - Smith vs. Teixeira
May/13/2020
|TKO (Punches and Elbow)
|Michael Cardoso
|2
|0:49
|win
|Rashaun Jackson
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 56
May/09/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:59
|win
|Jeremy May
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 52
Feb/07/2019
|TKO (Leg Kicks)
|Sammy Collingwood
|1
|3:13
|win
|Frank Tate
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 51
Dec/21/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:05
|loss
|Augusto Sakai
|UFC Fight Night 137 - Santos vs. Anders
Sep/22/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|4:03
|loss
|Justin Willis
|UFC Fight Night 128 - Barboza vs. Lee
Apr/21/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum
Nov/25/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Steve Perceval
|1
|1:24
|win
|Damian Grabowski
|UFC on Fox 25 - Weidman vs. Gastelum
Jul/22/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Rashad Coulter
|UFC 211 - Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2
May/13/2017
|KO (Elbow)
|Jacob Montalvo
|2
|3:36
|loss
|Walt Harris
|UFC Fight Night 103 - Rodriguez vs. Penn
Jan/15/2017
|KO (Knee and Punch)
|Al Guinee
|2
|2:41
|loss
|Justin Ledet
|UFC Fight Night 92 - Rodriguez vs. Caceres
Aug/06/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dave Seljestad
|3
|5:00
|win
|Jack May
|Titan FC 38 - Carl vs. Muhammad
Apr/30/2016
|TKO (Leg Injury)
|Dave Kirkland
|1
|0:56
|win
|Sammy Collingwood
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 37
Mar/11/2016
|KO
|Josh Rutgers
|1
|1:03
|win
|Russ Johnson
|FFI - Blood and Sand 17
Jun/27/2015
|KO (Punch)
|1
|1:40
|win
|Brad Johnson
|FFI - Blood and Sand 16
Mar/14/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:00
|loss
|Alex Nicholson
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 31
Dec/05/2014
|TKO
|Andrew Glenn
|1
|N/A
|win
|Wes Little
|FFI - Blood and Sand 15
Nov/01/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:00
|win
|Alex Rozman
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 30
Sep/20/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Andrew Glenn
|1
|N/A
|win
|Justin Thornton
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 28
May/09/2014
|TKO
|Daniel Torres
|1
|1:01
|win
|Chris Jensen
|Atlas Fights - Battle on Mobile Bay
Apr/12/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:11
|win
|Braxton Smith
|V3 Fights - Johnson vs. Johnson
Jan/18/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Jason Wilkerson
|1
|2:08