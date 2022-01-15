advertisement - continue reading below
Chase Sherman Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 15-9-0

Born and raised in D'Iberville, Mississippi, Sherman played football at D'Iberville High School. He continued with the sport on a scholarship to Jones Junior College, before transferring to NCAA Division II Delta State University after two years. At Delta State, Sherman helped the team reach the Division II National Championship in 2010 as an offensive tackle. Sherman also earned a bachelor's degree in sports management and exercise science from Delta State. In 2019, Sherman revealed that he had graduated from the fire academy, and is eligible to work as a firefighter.

Last Fight: Jake Collier
Age: 32
Height 6'4"
Weight 256 lbs
Nick Name: "The Vanilla Gorilla"
Nationality: United States
Association: Jackson-Wink MMA
15 Wins
KO / TKO
14
93%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
6%
9 Losses
KO / TKO
4
44%
Submission
1
11%
Decisions
4
44%

Wiki Stats

Reach 78 in (198 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Alan Belcher MMA Club (formerly) Jackson-Wink MMA (formerly) Sanford MMA (2021–present)
Rank Purple belt in Kickboxing under Duke Roufus Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2014–present

FAQ's

Chase Sherman next fight?
N/A
Chase Sherman last fight?
Chase Sherman lost their last fight against Jake Collier by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Jan. 15, 2022 at UFC on ESPN 32 - Kattar vs. Chikadze.
Is Chase Sherman retired?
Chase Sherman last fought Jake Collier 3 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Chase Sherman from?
Chase Sherman is from D'Iberville, Mississippi, United States.
Has Chase Sherman ever been knocked out?
Chase Sherman has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Augusto Sakai on Sep. 22, 2018 at UFC Fight Night 137 - Santos vs. Anders
How long has Chase Sherman been fighting?
Chase Sherman has been fighting for a period of 7 years 11 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Jan. 18, 2014 at V3 Fights - Johnson vs. Johnson. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Jake Collier UFC on ESPN 32 - Kattar vs. Chikadze
Jan/15/2022 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Herb Dean 1 2:26
loss Parker Porter UFC on ESPN 29 - Cannonier vs. Gastelum
Aug/21/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Mark Smith 3 5:00
loss Andrei Arlovski UFC on ESPN 22 - Whittaker vs. Gastelum
Apr/17/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Keith Peterson 3 5:00
win Isaac Villanueva UFC Fight Night 171 - Smith vs. Teixeira
May/13/2020 		TKO (Punches and Elbow) Michael Cardoso 2 0:49
win Rashaun Jackson Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 56
May/09/2019 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:59
win Jeremy May Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 52
Feb/07/2019 		TKO (Leg Kicks) Sammy Collingwood 1 3:13
win Frank Tate Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 51
Dec/21/2018 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:05
loss Augusto Sakai UFC Fight Night 137 - Santos vs. Anders
Sep/22/2018 		TKO (Punches) Marc Goddard 3 4:03
loss Justin Willis UFC Fight Night 128 - Barboza vs. Lee
Apr/21/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
loss Shamil Abdurakhimov UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum
Nov/25/2017 		KO (Punches) Steve Perceval 1 1:24
win Damian Grabowski UFC on Fox 25 - Weidman vs. Gastelum
Jul/22/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Rashad Coulter UFC 211 - Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2
May/13/2017 		KO (Elbow) Jacob Montalvo 2 3:36
loss Walt Harris UFC Fight Night 103 - Rodriguez vs. Penn
Jan/15/2017 		KO (Knee and Punch) Al Guinee 2 2:41
loss Justin Ledet UFC Fight Night 92 - Rodriguez vs. Caceres
Aug/06/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Dave Seljestad 3 5:00
win Jack May Titan FC 38 - Carl vs. Muhammad
Apr/30/2016 		TKO (Leg Injury) Dave Kirkland 1 0:56
win Sammy Collingwood Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 37
Mar/11/2016 		KO Josh Rutgers 1 1:03
win Russ Johnson FFI - Blood and Sand 17
Jun/27/2015 		KO (Punch) 1 1:40
win Brad Johnson FFI - Blood and Sand 16
Mar/14/2015 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:00
loss Alex Nicholson Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 31
Dec/05/2014 		TKO Andrew Glenn 1 N/A
win Wes Little FFI - Blood and Sand 15
Nov/01/2014 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:00
win Alex Rozman Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 30
Sep/20/2014 		TKO (Punches) Andrew Glenn 1 N/A
win Justin Thornton Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 28
May/09/2014 		TKO Daniel Torres 1 1:01
win Chris Jensen Atlas Fights - Battle on Mobile Bay
Apr/12/2014 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:11
win Braxton Smith V3 Fights - Johnson vs. Johnson
Jan/18/2014 		TKO (Punches) Jason Wilkerson 1 2:08
