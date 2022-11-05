x
MMA NewsChase ShermanJosh ParisianUFCUFC Vegas 64

UFC Vegas 64 loses heavyweight bout just hours prior to event

Chris Taylor

Today’s UFC Vegas 64 event is down to eleven fights after losing a slated heavyweight contest between Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman.

Parisian (15-5 MMA) and Sherman (16-10 MMA) were scheduled to collide on the main card of tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas. However, just hours before the commencement of the fight card, Parisian took to social media to announce that his bout with Sherman was off.

“One of the worst days of my life. I unfortunately will not be fighting, tonight. I woke up at 1:07am this morning with my heart beating out of my chest and soaked in sweat. I tried to relax over the next 2 hours, but I was going in and out of chest pain, cold sweats, nausea, and light headedness. I decided to go to the ER at around 3am and was there until 8:30am. They were able to get rid of my nausea and chest pain, but my palpitations had gotten worse. In over 50 fights, I’ve never pulled or been pulled from one. I am devastated for myself, everyone that helped me this camp, the UFC, the fans, and my opponent. I’ll be seeing my cardiologist when I get home to see what is going on with my heart and go from there.”

Tonight’s event will now proceed with eleven total bouts, check out the full fight card below:

UFC Vegas 64 Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

UFC Vegas 64 Prelims (ESPN+, 4:30 pm EST)

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Johnny Munoz vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 fights? Share your predicitons in the comment section PENN Nation!

