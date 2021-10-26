Chase Sherman returns in January on Fight Night card opposite Jake Collier

Chase Sherman and Jake Collier will be looking to get back into the win column in January.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Sherman and Collier have been agreed to for the first card of 2022 on January 15 at a location TBD. Contracts have also been issued for the fight, with one side having already signed, the sources said. The main event of the card will see Calvin Kattar take on Giga Chikadze at featherweight.

Chase Sherman (15-8) is on a two-fight losing streak as he lost a decision to Parker Porter last time out in August. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Andrei Arlovski in a fight he says he partially tore his knee just moments before making the walk. He is just 1-2 inside the Octagon since returning to the promotion as in his return fight he scored a TKO win over Ike Villanueva. “The Vanilla Gorilla” fought in the UFC back in 2016-2018 and went 2-5. After he was released he fought on the local scene and in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where he was the BKFC’s heavyweight champion.

Jake Collier (12-6) lost a split decision to Carlos Felipe back at UFC 263 last time out. Prior to that, he picked up a decision victory over Gian Villante after suffering a quick 45-second KO loss to Tom Aspinall in his return to the sport. The fight with Aspinall marked his heavyweight debut and his first fight in three years as he was previously competing at middleweight and light heavyweight. The 33-year-old is 4-5 in the UFC and is the former RFA middleweight champion.

With the addition of Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier, the Fight Night card on January 15 is as follows:

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

Ashley Yoder vs. Vanessa Demopolous

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Joanderson Brito vs. Bill Algeo

