UFC parts ways with three more fighters including Jessica-Rose Clark

By Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

Jessica-Rose-Clark

It’s worth noting that these fighters have not been confirmed to be released from the company. Fighters PART WAYS with the UFC for a multitude of reasons, including poor performance, fighting out their contract with the company, as well as retirement. While these athletes have been removed from the UFC’s website, that doesn’t mean they can’t return in the future.

The three fighters that have parted ways with the UFC are listed below:

Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-9 1NC MMA)

‘Jessy Jess’ is fresh off her return at UFC CHARLOTTE over the weekend. In that outing, the Australian came up short by unanimous decision, her third defeat in a row. Prior to the loss to Tainara Lisboa, Clark suffered submission losses against Julija Stoliarenko and Stephanie Eggar.

Following her release, the Australian took to Twitter. There, Clark noted that her contract had expired with the company, and she was excited to see what was in the future. The women’s bantamweight contender exits the promotion with wins over names such as PAIGE VANZANT, Bec Rawlings, and more.

Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (9-7-2 MMA)

‘Fire Fist’ also made her return at UFC Charlotte earlier this month against Mandy Bohm. On that outing, Kim suffered her fifth straight loss by split technical decision. Previously, she had been defeated by names such as Alexa Grasso, and Molly McCann, causing her release.

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (16-12 MMA)

‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ has seemingly ended his third tenure with the UFC. Sherman last competed at UFC Charlotte earlier this month, losing to Karl Williams by unanimous decision. The defeat set the heavyweight back to six losses in his last seven octagon appearances, having previously been defeated by names such as Andrei Arlovski in that stretch.

What do you make of this recent round of cuts by Dana White and the UFC? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

