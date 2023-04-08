UFC 287 is down to twelve fights following a last minute cancellation

Tonight’s UFC 287 event is down to a total of twelve bouts following a last-minute fight cancellation.

A heavyweight bout between Chase Sherman and Karl Williams was slated to take place on tonight’s televised prelims. Unfortunately for fight fans, UFC commentator Jon Anik just announced that the bout has been scratched due a medical issue in Sherman’s camp.

Sherman (16-11 MMA) was looking forward to rebounding from his decision loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November of last year, but now that will have to wait.

Abe Kawa provided the following information regarding Sherman’s removal from the event:

Unfortunately @ChaseShermanUFC had a medical issue and won’t be able to compete tonight. He tried is hardest to get in there but on the advice of the UFC medical staff they decided to hold him out and we respect that decision as his safety comes first #UFC287 — Abe kawa (@Abraham_kawa) April 8, 2023

“Unfortunately @ChaseShermanUFC had a medical issue and won’t be able to compete tonight. He tried is hardest to get in there but on the advice of the UFC medical staff they decided to hold him out and we respect that decision as his safety comes first.”

A women’s strawweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Loopy Godinez has now been promoted to opening the UFC 287 televised prelims.

The newly revised lineup for ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ can be seen below:

UFC 287 MAIN CARD (ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5) –

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171) –

Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5) –

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) –

Christian Rodriguez (137.5)* vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) –

UFC 287 Televised Prelims (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186) –

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) –

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5) –

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5) –

UFC 287 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5) –

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) –

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 287 main event rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!