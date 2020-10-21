UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman suspended nine months by USADA

UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a suspension for nine months by USADA due to violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

According to a statement from the USADA website, Sherman “tested positive for anastrozole as the result of a sample collected in-competition at UFC Fight Night on May 13, 2020. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.”

According to USADA, Sherman admitted to using anastrozole prior to his second stint in the UFC, which began back in May when he knocked out Ike Villanueva at UFC Jacksonville.

“Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, an athlete who voluntarily and promptly discloses the use of a prohibited substance prior to testing will not be deemed to have committed a violation if they test positive from the prior use. While Sherman provided sufficient evidence that his use of anastrozole occurred prior to entering the program, he did not declare anastrozole on his onboarding declaration form and therefore he faces a violation for the presence of the substance in his sample,” USADA stated.

“Sherman received an additional reduction to the period of ineligibility for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information.”

USADA also confirmed that Sherman’s nine-month suspension began back on May 13, 2020, the day his sample was collected. Additionally, the Florida State Boxing Commission may punish Sherman even more, including most likely taking away his win over Villanueva, overturning it to a No Contest instead of a win.

Who do you want to see Chase Sherman when he comes back to the Octagon?