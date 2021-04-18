Pros react after Andrei Arlovski defeats Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 24

A heavyweight bout featuring former champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Chase Sherman took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main card.

Arlovski (31-20 MMA) was looking to rebound after having his two-fight winning streak snapped by Tom Aspinall in his most recent effort back in February. Prior to that, the former UFC heavyweight champion had scored back-to-back decision victories over Tanner Boser and Phillipe Lins.

Meanwhile, Chase Sherman (15-7 MMA) had returned to the UFC back in May of 2020 where he earned a second round TKO victory over Isaac Vilanueva. That win marked the ‘Vanilla Gorilla’s’ fourth in a row, with three previous victories coming outside of the Octagon.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 heavyweight bout proved to be a competitive back and forth affair. Both men remained happy to stand and trade for the entire fifteen minutes, but it was the former heavyweight champion in Arlovski who landed the better volume of strikes.

Official UFC Vegas 24 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Arlovski defeating Sherman below:

BRUH! You’ll get knocked out for walking away before the bell rings!! Crazy! #UFCVegas24 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

“Smoking” Keith Petersen — Brandon (@brandonroyval) April 18, 2021

Arlovski holding up for the vets. Great performance so far. I want him to get this one #UFCFightnight — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 18, 2021

That was one of the fight I didn’t mind seeing going the distance. Great work by @AndreiArlovski #UFCFightnight — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 18, 2021

