Heavyweight fighter Chase Sherman parts ways with the UFC

By
Susan Cox
-
Chase Sherman
Image Credit: UFC

The UFC has decided to release heavyweight veteran Chase Sherman from their promotion.

‘The Vanilla Gorilla’, 32, has been a professional MMA competitor since 2014.

Sherman (15-9 MMA) re-entered the promotion in 2020 after three first-round knockouts and a trio of bareknuckle boxing matches, defeating Sam Shewmaker and Arnold Adams before a decision defeat to Joey Beltran for the BKFC heavyweight belt.

Chase’s first fight back in the Octagon had him defeating Ile Villaneuva (18-13 MMA) in May of 2020.

However, Chase is coming off of a record of 3 losses, to Jake Collier (13-6 MMA) in January of this year, Parker Porter (13-6 MMA) in August 2021 and Andrei Arlovski (33-20 MMA) in April of 2021.

Are you surprised that the UFC released veteran Chase Sherman?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

