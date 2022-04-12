Heavyweight fighter Chase Sherman parts ways with the UFC

The UFC has decided to release heavyweight veteran Chase Sherman from their promotion.
‘The Vanilla Gorilla’, 32, has been a professional MMA competitor since 2014.
Sherman (15-9 MMA) re-entered the promotion in 2020 after three first-round knockouts and a trio of bareknuckle boxing matches, defeating Sam Shewmaker and Arnold Adams before a decision defeat to Joey Beltran for the BKFC heavyweight belt.
Chase’s first fight back in the Octagon had him defeating Ile Villaneuva (18-13 MMA) in May of 2020.
However, Chase is coming off of a record of 3 losses, to Jake Collier (13-6 MMA) in January of this year, Parker Porter (13-6 MMA) in August 2021 and Andrei Arlovski (33-20 MMA) in April of 2021.
Are you surprised that the UFC released veteran Chase Sherman?