Just Scrap Radio Ep. 47 with Brandon Royval, Chase Sherman, Brian Kelleher, Vinc Pichel, and Ramiz Brahimaj

The 47th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 34.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked flyweight, Brandon Royval (2:54) Next, UFC heavyweight, Chase Sherman (16:52) joins the show. UFC bantamweight, Brian Kelleher (30:36) then comes on. Next, UFC lightweight, Vinc Pichel (47:50) comes on the program. Closing out the show, is UFC welterweight, Ramiz Brahimaj (1:02:59).

Brandon Royval opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 34 fight against Alexandre Pantoja. Royval explains why he believes Pantoja is the most dangerous flyweight. He also talks about his recovery from him dislocating his shoulder and the state of the flyweight division. “Raw Dawg” also talks about wanting a rematch with Brandon Moreno down the line.

Chase Sherman then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 34 fight against Parker Porter. Chase talks about tearing his knee just seconds before he went to fought Andrei Arlovski back in April. The heavyweight also talks about the move to Sanford and showed off the gym during the interview. He then makes it clear he wants to face Rodrigo Nascimento next time out.

Brian Kelleher joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 34 fight against Domingo Pilarte. Brian talks about dropping back down to bantamweight and whether or not he was surprised this was his opponent. “Boom” then talks about his hope to make a quick turnaround at MSG in November.

Vinc Pichel comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 34 bout against Austin Hubbard. Vinc talks about his time off and why he moved to Factory X. The veteran then discusses what a win over Austin does for him in the lightweight division.

Ramiz Brahimaj closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 34 scrap against Sasha Palatnikov. Ramiz talks about his UFC debut where his ear nearly fell off in his fight against Max Griffin and what he learned. He then talks about training at Fortis MMA and what a win over Sasha does for him.

