Andrei Arlovski steps in on short notice to fight Chase Sherman on April 17

Andrei Arlovski is stepping up on short notice to fight Chase Sherman on April 17.

Originally, Sherman was supposed to fight Parker Porter, but unfortunately, due to undisclosed reasons, Porter is out of the fight. Yet, the good news for Sherman is he gets a bigger name as former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski has agreed to step up on short notice according to Fight Bananas.

On paper, this should be a very intriguing matchup due to the fact Sherman likes to stand and bang. Arlovski, meanwhile, hasn’t shied away from a brawl in his career. But, as of late, he has been more technical as he has been fighting up and coming heavyweight contenders.

This is also a big fight for both men. If Arlovski gets his hand raised, he gets some momentum back and could face a ranked opponent next. If Sherman wins, it would be the biggest win of his career and cement him as a heavyweight contender.

Andrei Arlovski had his two-fight winning streak snapped back in February. There, he suffered a second-round submission loss to Tom Aspinall. Before that, he beat Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins by decision. Prior to the wins, the now 42-year-old was 1-4 and one No Contest. In his career, he has foughten the likes of Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Frank Mir and won the interim belt over Tim Sylvia back in 2005 at UFC 51.

Chase Sherman, meanwhile, enters this fight against Andrei Arlovski coming off a TKO win over Ike Villaneuva in his return to the UFC. Sherman started his UFC career out with a two-fight losing streak and rebounded to win two in a row. Yet, he then lost three straight to Shamil Abdurakhimov, Justin Willis, and Augusto Sakai and was released. After being released, he fought a few times in Island Fights and became the BKFC heavyweight champ before getting signed back to the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Who do you think will win, Andrei Arlovski or Chase Sherman?