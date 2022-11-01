Just Scrap Radio Ep. 99 with Grant Dawson, Chase Sherman, Mario Bautista, and Johnny Munoz Jr.

The 99th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 64.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson (1:49). Next, UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman (13:07) comes on. UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (24:47) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Johnny Munoz Jr. (34:12).

Grant Dawson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 64 main card scrap against Mark Madsen. Grant talks about six opponents turning him down and the difficulty of getting a fight. He then talks about taking this fight on short notice, why he was always training for around this date, and training camp at American Top Team. Grant then talks about what a win does for him and hopes for an active 2023.

Chase Sherman joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 64 main card fight against Josh Parisian. Chase talks about how he and Josh put this fight together, saving his job and what a win over Josh does for him.

Mario Bautista returns to the show to preview his UFC Vegas 64 fight against Benito Lopez. Mario talks about Benito’s layoff and whether or not he was surprised to get him as an opponent. He also talks about training with Sean O’Malley for his Petr Yan fight. He then touches on what a win does for him and his goal for 2023.

Johnny Munoz Jr. closes things out to preview his UFC Vegas 64 fight against Liudvik Sholinian. Munoz Jr. talks about his loss to Tony Gravely and him fighting for his job in this scrap. He then discusses what win does for him and his goal for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

