UFC Vegas 24 Results: Andrei Arlovski defeats Chase Sherman (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout featuring former champion Andrei Arlovski squaring off with Chase Sherman takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main card.

Arlovski (30-20 MMA) had his two-fight winning streak snapped by Tom Aspinall in his most recent effort back in February. Prior to that, the former UFC heavyweight champion was coming off of back-to-back decision victories over Tanner Boser and Phillipe Lins.

Meanwhile, Chase Sherman (15-6 MMA) returned to the UFC in May of 2020 where he earned a second round TKO victory over Isaac Vilanueva. That win marked the ‘Vanilla Gorilla’s’ fourth in a row, with three of those victorious coming outside of the Octagon.

Round one begins and Sherman gets to work quickly with a nice combination. Andrei Arlovski circles and then rushes in with a flurry of punches. He attempts to clinch up but Chase shrugs him off. Arlovski with a nice left hook. Good punches from both fighters in the center of the Octagon. Chase Sherman lands a big punch and Andrei Arlovski is hurt. He forces the clinch but ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ quickly breaks loose. Another good exchange in the pocket. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of what is now the UFC Vegas 24 co-main event begins and Chase Sherman is putting on the pressure early. Andrei Arlovski is utilizing a crisp jab to keep him at bay. A front kick to the body lands for the former heavyweight champion. Sherman answers with a right hand over the top. Good shots from both men but it is the younger fighter pushing the pace. Another combination lands for Sherman. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 24 co-headliner begins and Andrei Arlovski is getting in some good shots early. He connects with a heavy right hand. Chase Sherman responds with a low kick, but it connects with the groin of ‘The Pitbull’ and thus we have a break in the action. We restart and both men are happy to get back to trading leather. Arlovski with a nice left but Sherman answers with an uppercut. The heavyweights exchange low kicks. Arlovski lands a nice three-punch combination. He rocks Sherman with a right hand. Chase tells Andrei to meet him in the center of the cage. Arlovski opts to circel out. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Vegas 24 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

