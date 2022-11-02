Chase Sherman asked the UFC for Josh Parisian fight, says if he doesn’t get a “highlight-reel finish” he’ll be “slightly disappointed”

Chase Sherman wanted Josh Parisian next and approached the UFC with the matchup.

After Sherman scored a third-round TKO over Jared Vanderaa he wasn’t sure what would be next. But, after going on social media he saw many mention a fight against Parisian made sense. He then talked to his coaches who also liked the matchup, so he pitched the fight to Mick Maynard who made it happen as the two will meet at UFC Vegas 64.

“I got a full fight camp in this time. We kind of approached Mick with the matchup because a couple of different pages on social media brought it up as a possible next matchup,” Sherman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN. “We then tossed the idea out to Mick and he loved it and made the fight… Stylistically, man, there are some things there that play into my hand. We are trying to get this thing on the right track, I feel confident in the matchup.”

With Sherman thinking this is a good stylistic matchup for him, he has a ton of confidence heading into the fight.

Not only is Chase Sherman confident he will get his hand raised, but he believes he will do something special. Sherman not only expects to get a stoppage, but he is eyeing a highlight-reel KO.

“I’m just going to go out there and be the better athlete, for a lack of better terms. I’m not going to dive too deep into my game plan,” Sherman said. “I know and my coaches know what I’m going to do and it’s all about executing it. I don’t say this arrogantly, I say this with confidence, if I don’t get a highlight-reel finish I’ll be slightly disappointed.”

If Sherman does get the highlight-reel finish he wants, he isn’t sure what is next for him. Instead, all he cares about is stacking wins and being active in 2023.

“The goal next year, I just want to keep winning fights, that’s all I care about,” Sherman said.

Do you think Chase Sherman will beat Josh Parisian at UFC Vegas 64?

