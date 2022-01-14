Chase Sherman knows Jake Collier fight is do-or-die for his UFC career: “This is the last fight on my contract”

Chase Sherman says his UFC Vegas 46 co-main event fight against Jake Collier is do-or-die for his UFC career.

Sherman is coming off back-to-back losses to Parker Porter and Andrei Arlovski and after the last loss, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. When he got the call to fight Collier he immediately accepted as he believes it will be a fun fight for the fans.

“I wouldn’t say surprised but it wasn’t someone I was looking at. After dropping the last two, you take what you can get,” Sherman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve seen his fights, he mixes it up really well and is a volume striker. He seems like a complete fighter, it’s going to be a good fight, it will be a tough matchup.”

When Sherman makes the walk to the Octagon, it will be the last fight of his deal. He knows he has to go out there and perform if he is going to get a deal, but isn’t worried about getting a finish. Instead, he says that has been a problem for him in the past, as for him, he’s just focused on the win.

“I’m not really concerned about that, I’m prepared for a 15-minute battle. This is the last fight on my contract and it’s a must-win,” Sherman said. “As long as I get my hand raised, that’s all I care about. If I get a highlight-reel finish, that’s great.”

If Chase Sherman does get his hand raised on Saturday against Jake Collier, he believes it will get him a new contract. He also knows he fights well under pressure and expects a great performance.

“I try not to think about that, but if you look at my career, I tend to thrive under the pressure when there is no other option but to win,” Sherman concluded. “We are not thinking about that… A win just puts me 2-2 on the contract, get a new deal and we will go from there. It depends on how I perform. If I go and maul the guy there might be bigger opportunities on the contract, it opens some eyes and lets people know I can hang in there.”

Who do you think will win at UFC Vegas 46, Chase Sherman or Jake Collier?