Chase Sherman expects to finish Parker Porter and answer Rodrigo Nascimento’s callout

Chase Sherman is eager to return to the win column.

Sherman suffered a decision loss to Andrei Arlovski back in April. He will now return at UFC Vegas 34 against Parker Porter. He was supposed to fight Porter on the same day in April but he was forced out and replaced by Arlovski.

Given he had nearly a full training camp to prepare for Porter, Sherman says not much changes. However, he did change gyms to Sanford MMA and he knows that has only helped him become a complete MMA fighter.

“I’m at a different camp now, so different strategies with different coaches,” Sherman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The game plan is sort of the same. But, the coaches treat us like professional athletes, so it’s a lot of fine-tuning things.”

Against Porter, Chase Sherman has a ton of confidence he will not only get his hand raised but will get the finish. He says Porter is hittable and he believes he has some of the best hands at heavyweight and plans to prove that on Saturday.

“With my hand being raised, that’s the only way it’s going to play out… Honestly, I just want to win. I’m not going in there to look for the knockout, but I do believe I will finish him,” Sherman said. “I don’t know what round, but I believe I will finish him. I believe I have some of the best hands in the heavyweight division, so look at my resume. 16 wins, 15 of them by knockout, 14 in the first round. The resume speaks for itself.”

If Sherman does score the KO against Porter at UFC Vegas 34, the former BKFC heavyweight champ says he plans to answer Rodrigo Nascimento’s callout. The Brazilian has been calling him out for over a year, so he says that is the next person he wants to take out.

“Yeah, Rodrigo Nascimento, he keeps calling me out, he’s been calling me out for over a year. I don’t know what I did to that guy but if he wants it, he can get it,” Sherman concluded. “We are going to get it in by the end of the year. Maybe the MSG card in November. I’ve never fought there and I have to make that happen.”

Do you think Chase Sherman will beat Parker Porter at UFC Vegas 34?