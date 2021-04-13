Just Scrap Radio Ep. 35 with Ben Askren, Frank Mir, Drakkar Klose, and Chase Sherman

The 34th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren and UFC Vegas 24.

We’re first joined by former UFC welterweight and now a professional boxer, Ben Askren (3:16). Next, former UFC heavyweight champ and pro boxer, Frank Mir (15:02) comes on. UFC lightweight, Drakkar Klose (33:23) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Chase Sherman (44:59).

Ben Askren opens up the show to preview his boxing match against Jake Paul on Saturday. Askren talks about how the fight came to be and whether or not he had any hesitancy to accept due to his recent hip surgery. Ben then talks about how he expects to make Jake Paul quit and whether or not he would box again. He also touches on his MMA career and whether or not he’d fight in the UFC again.

Frank Mir comes to talk about his boxing fight on the Askren-Paul undercard. The interview was recorded when he was supposed to face Antonio Tarver but still a ton of good information about the move to boxing and how the fight offer came together. Frank then touches on his BKFC deal and when he may fight for them. He concludes the chat by discussing his daughter’s MMA career and him passing the torch to her.

Drakkar Klose joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 24 fight against Jeremy Stephens. Drakkar touches on his canceled fight against Luis Pena and whether or not he was surprised to be facing Stephens. The lightweight contender also talks about the lightweight division and him thinking about dropping down to featherweight.

Chase Sherman closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 24 scrap against Andrei Arlovski. Chase talks about getting a more well-known name on short notice but all the stress that was involved after one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. Sherman also talks about his recent USADA suspension and how he expects to finish Arlovski to make a run up the heavyweight ranks.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

