Just Scrap Radio Ep. 63 with Brandon Royval, Tyson Chartier, Chase Sherman, Ramiz Brahimaj, and Joseph Holmes

The 63rd episode and first episode of 2022 of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 46.

We’re first joined by fifth-ranked UFC flyweight, Brandon Royval (2:26). Next, Calvin Kattar’s head coach, Tyson Chartier (18:27) comes on. UFC heavyweight, Chase Sherman (33:54) then stops by. UFC welterweight, Ramiz Brahimaj (44:55) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes (1:00:02).

Brandon Royval opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 46 fight against Rogerio Bontorin. Royval talks about his loss to Alexandre Pantoja and what he learned from it. He then touches on his matchup with Bontorin and how he is just focused on getting the win and not searching for a bonus as he has been. The fan-favorite also talks about the state of the flyweight division and what a win does for him.

Tyson Chartier then comes on to preview Calvin Kattar’s UFC Vegas 46 main event scrap against Giga Chikadze. Tyson talks about having Calvin take the past year off due to the damage he took against Max Holloway. He then talks about what a win over Chikadze does for Kattar and the featherweight division. Tyson also talks about his other client and fighter in Rob Font and what is next for Rob.

Chase Sherman joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 46 scrap against Jake Collier. Chase talks about being on a two-fight losing streak and how this is do-or-die for his UFC career as this is the final fight of his UFC deal. He also touches on training at Sanford MMA.

Ramiz Brahimaj stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 46 fight against Court McGee. Ramiz says this is a fight he was immediately excited for as he knows a win over Court does a lot for his career. He also discusses his plan for 2022 which is to be as active as possible.

Joseph Holmes closes out the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 46 fight against Jaime Pickett. Joseph talks about having to fight on the Contender Series and Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight in order to get a UFC deal.

