Alistair Overeem Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 47-19-0 NC(1)

Overeem was born in Hounslow, England, to a Jamaican father and a Dutch mother, whose family tree connects him to King William III of the Netherlands. When he was six years old, his parents divorced and he moved with his mother and older brother to the Netherlands. As a child, Overeem started training martial arts with his older brother Valentijn in order to defend himself from bullying. He decided to pursue a competitive sports career by his brother's example, first in judo and later track and field and basketball. At the age of 15, he followed Valentijn into Chris Dolman's mixed martial arts gym to become a professional fighter. Alistair initially did not like the sport, as he was routinely beaten by more experienced students, but he changed his mind when he met Bas Rutten and Joop Kasteel, after which he fully dedicated himself to training.

Last Fight: Alexander Volkov
Age: 41
Height 6'4"
Weight 256 lbs
Nick Name: "The Demolition Man"
Nationality: Netherlands
Association: Elevation Fight Team
47 Wins
KO / TKO
25
53%
Submission
18
38%
Decisions
5
10%
19 Losses
KO / TKO
15
78%
Submission
2
10%
Decisions
3
15%

Wiki Stats

Reach 80 in (203 cm)
Style Kickboxing
Team Golden Glory (2007–2011) Blackzilians (2012–2013) Jackson-Wink MMA (2014–2018)Elevation Fight Team (2018–present)
Trainer Eliot Marshall (2018–present) Greg Jackson (2014–2018) Mike Winkeljohn (2014–2018) Henri Hooft (2012–2013) Cor Hemmers (2007–2011)
Rank Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Joaquim Valente, Gui Valente and Pedro Valente
Years active 1999–present

FAQ's

Alistair Overeem next fight?
N/A
Alistair Overeem last fight?
Alistair Overeem lost their last fight against Alexander Volkov by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 06, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov.
Is Alistair Overeem retired?
Alistair Overeem last fought Alexander Volkov 1 year 2 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Alistair Overeem from?
Alistair Overeem is from Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Has Alistair Overeem ever been knocked out?
Alistair Overeem has lost 15 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Alexander Volkov on Feb. 06, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov
How long has Alistair Overeem been fighting?
Alistair Overeem has been fighting for a period of 21 years 3 months and 13 days, their first fight was on Oct. 24, 1999 at It's Showtime - It's Showtime. They have accumalated roughly 6 hours, 36 minutes and 6 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Alexander Volkov UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov
Feb/06/2021 		TKO (Punches) Jason Herzog 2 2:06
win Augusto Sakai UFC Fight Night 176 - Overeem vs. Sakai
Sep/05/2020 		TKO (Elbows and Punches) Herb Dean 5 0:26
win Walt Harris UFC on ESPN 8 - Overeem vs. Harris
May/16/2020 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 2 3:00
loss Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC on ESPN 7 - Overeem vs. Rozenstruik
Dec/07/2019 		KO (Punch) Dan Miragliotta 5 4:56
win Alexey Oleynik UFC Fight Night 149 - Overeem vs. Oleynik
Apr/20/2019 		TKO (Punches) Marc Goddard 1 4:45
win Sergei Pavlovich UFC Fight Night 141 - Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2
Nov/24/2018 		TKO (Punches) John Sharp 1 4:21
loss Curtis Blaydes UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2
Jun/09/2018 		TKO (Elbows) Dan Miragliotta 3 2:56
loss Francis Ngannou UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017 		KO (Punch) Dan Miragliotta 1 1:42
win Fabricio Werdum UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker
Jul/08/2017 		Decision (Majority) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Mark Hunt UFC 209 - Woodley vs. Thompson 2
Mar/04/2017 		KO (Knee) Marc Goddard 3 1:44
loss Stipe Miocic UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
Sep/10/2016 		KO (Punches) Marc Goddard 1 4:27
win Andrei Arlovski UFC Fight Night 87 - Overeem vs. Arlovski
May/08/2016 		TKO (Front Kick and Punches) Marc Goddard 2 1:12
win Junior dos Santos UFC on Fox 17 - Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2
Dec/19/2015 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 2 4:43
win Roy Nelson UFC 185 - Pettis vs. dos Anjos
Mar/14/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Stefan Struve UFC on Fox 13 - Dos Santos vs. Miocic
Dec/13/2014 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 4:13
loss Ben Rothwell UFC Fight Night 50 - Jacare vs. Mousasi 2
Sep/05/2014 		TKO (Punches) Keith Peterson 1 2:19
win Frank Mir UFC 169 - Barao vs. Faber 2
Feb/01/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
loss Travis Browne UFC Fight Night 26 - Shogun vs. Sonnen
Aug/17/2013 		KO (Front Kick and Punches) Mario Yamasaki 1 4:08
loss Antonio Silva UFC 156 - Aldo vs. Edgar
Feb/02/2013 		KO (Punches) Herb Dean 3 0:25
win Brock Lesnar UFC 141 - Lesnar vs. Overeem
Dec/30/2011 		TKO (Kick to the Body and Punches) Mario Yamasaki 1 2:26
win Fabricio Werdum Strikeforce - Overeem vs. Werdum
Jun/18/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Leon Roberts 3 5:00
win Todd Duffee K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2010
Dec/31/2010 		KO (Punches) Moritaka Oshiro 1 0:19
win Brett Rogers Strikeforce - Heavy Artillery
May/15/2010 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 3:40
win Kazuyuki Fujita K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2009
Dec/31/2009 		KO (Knee) Moritaka Oshiro 1 1:15
win James Thompson Dream 12 - The Cage of the Rising Sun
Oct/25/2009 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Yuji Shimada 1 0:33
win Tony Sylvester UG 11 - A Decade of Fights
Oct/17/2009 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Marco Broersen 1 1:23
win Gary Goodridge UG 10 - The Battle of Arnhem
Nov/09/2008 		Submission (Kimura) 1 1:47
NC Mirko Filipovic Dream 6 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Sep/23/2008 		No Contest (Knee to the Groin) Yuji Shimada 1 6:09
win Mark Hunt Dream 5 - Lightweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Jul/21/2008 		Submission (Keylock) Yuji Shimada 1 1:11
win Tae Hyun Lee Dream 4 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
Jun/15/2008 		KO (Punches) Samio Kimura 1 0:36
win Paul Buentello Strikeforce - Four Men Enter, One Man Survives
Nov/16/2007 		TKO (Submission to Knee to the Body) Nelson Hamilton 2 3:42
loss Sergei Kharitonov K-1 HERO's - Tournament Final
Sep/17/2007 		KO (Punch) Ryogaku Wada 1 4:21
win Michael Knaap K-1 - World GP in Amsterdam
Jun/23/2007 		Submission (Peruvian Necktie) 1 3:29
loss Mauricio Rua Pride 33 - Second Coming
Feb/24/2007 		KO (Punches) Steve Mazzagatti 1 3:37
loss Ricardo Arona Pride FC - Final Conflict Absolute
Sep/10/2006 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Moritaka Oshiro 1 4:28
loss Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Pride FC - Critical Countdown Absolute
Jul/01/2006 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) Samio Kimura 2 2:13
win Vitor Belfort Strikeforce - Revenge
Jun/09/2006 		Decision (Unanimous) Jon Schorle 3 5:00
loss Fabricio Werdum Pride FC - Total Elimination Absolute
May/05/2006 		Submission (Kimura) Moritaka Oshiro 2 3:43
win Nikolajus Cilkinas WCFC - No Guts No Glory
Mar/18/2006 		Submission (Armbar) 1 1:42
win Sergei Kharitonov Pride 31 - Dreamers
Feb/26/2006 		TKO (Knees) Daisuke Noguchi 1 5:13
loss Mauricio Rua Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005
Aug/28/2005 		TKO (Punches) Daisuke Noguchi 1 6:42
win Igor Vovchanchyn Pride FC - Critical Countdown 2005
Jun/26/2005 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Minoru Toyonaga 1 1:20
win Vitor Belfort Pride FC - Total Elimination 2005
Apr/23/2005 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Moritaka Oshiro 1 9:36
loss Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Pride 29 - Fists of Fire
Feb/20/2005 		Decision (Unanimous) Minoru Toyonaga 3 5:00
win Hiromitsu Kanehara Pride 28 - High Octane
Oct/31/2004 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Daisuke Noguchi 2 3:52
win Rodney Glunder 2H2H - 2 Hot 2 Handle
Oct/10/2004 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 1:33
win Tomohiko Hashimoto Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2003 - Inoki Festival
Dec/31/2003 		TKO (Knees) Kenichi Serizawa 1 0:36
loss Chuck Liddell Pride FC - Total Elimination 2003
Aug/10/2003 		KO (Punches) Minoru Toyonaga 1 3:09
win Mike Bencic Pride 26 - Bad to the Bone
Jun/08/2003 		TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches) Minoru Toyonaga 1 3:44
win Aaron Brink 2H2H 6 - Simply the Best 6
Mar/16/2003 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 0:53
win Bozigit Ataev Pride 24 - Cold Fury 3
Dec/23/2002 		TKO (Knee to the Body) Daisuke Noguchi 2 4:59
win Dave Vader 2H2H 5 - Simply the Best 5
Oct/13/2002 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 2 N/A
win Moise Rimbon 2H2H 5 - Simply the Best 5
Oct/13/2002 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 1:03
win Yusuke Imamura Pride FC - The Best, Vol. 2
Jul/20/2002 		TKO (Knee and Punches) Daisuke Noguchi 1 0:44
win Vesa Vuori 2H2H - 2 Hot 2 Handle Germany
May/26/2002 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:15
win Sergey Kaznovsky M-1 MFC - Russia vs. the World 3
Apr/26/2002 		Submission (Armbar) 1 3:37
win Roman Zentsov 2H2H 4 - Simply the Best 4
Mar/17/2002 		Submission (Keylock) 1 1:26
win Stanislav Nuschik 2H2H 2 - Simply The Best
Mar/18/2001 		TKO (Knees) 1 0:53
win Vladimer Tchanturia Rings - King of Kings 2000 Final
Feb/24/2001 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 1:06
win Peter Verschuren It's Showtime - Christmas Edition
Dec/12/2000 		Submission (Keylock) 1 1:06
loss Bobby Hoffman Rings - Millennium Combine 2
Jun/15/2000 		KO (Punch) 1 9:39
loss Yuriy Kochkine Rings Russia - Russia vs. The World
May/20/2000 		Decision (Split) 2 5:00
win Yasuhito Namekawa Rings - Millennium Combine 1
Apr/20/2000 		Submission (Armbar) 1 0:45
win Can Sahinbas 2H2H 1 - 2 Hot 2 Handle
Mar/05/2000 		KO (Knee) 1 2:21
win Chris Watts Rings Holland - There Can Only Be One Champion
Feb/06/2000 		KO (Knee to the Body) 1 3:58
loss Yuriy Kochkine Rings - King of Kings 1999 Block A
Oct/28/1999 		Decision (Majority) 2 5:00
win Ricardo Fyeet It's Showtime - It's Showtime
Oct/24/1999 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Michel Blitz 1 1:39
