Alistair Overeem Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 47-19-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Alistair Overeem next fight? N/A

Alistair Overeem last fight? Alistair Overeem lost their last fight against Alexander Volkov by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 06, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov.

Is Alistair Overeem retired? Alistair Overeem last fought Alexander Volkov 1 year 2 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Alistair Overeem from? Alistair Overeem is from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Has Alistair Overeem ever been knocked out? Alistair Overeem has lost 15 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Alexander Volkov on Feb. 06, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov