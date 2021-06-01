|Last Fight:
|Alexander Volkov
|Age:
|41
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|256 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Demolition Man"
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Association:
|Elevation Fight Team
|Reach
|80 in (203 cm)
|Style
|Kickboxing
|Team
|Golden Glory (2007–2011) Blackzilians (2012–2013) Jackson-Wink MMA (2014–2018)Elevation Fight Team (2018–present)
|Trainer
|Eliot Marshall (2018–present) Greg Jackson (2014–2018) Mike Winkeljohn (2014–2018) Henri Hooft (2012–2013) Cor Hemmers (2007–2011)
|Rank
|Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Joaquim Valente, Gui Valente and Pedro Valente
|Years active
|1999–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Alexander Volkov
|UFC Fight Night 184 - Overeem vs. Volkov
Feb/06/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|2
|2:06
|win
|Augusto Sakai
|UFC Fight Night 176 - Overeem vs. Sakai
Sep/05/2020
|TKO (Elbows and Punches)
|Herb Dean
|5
|0:26
|win
|Walt Harris
|UFC on ESPN 8 - Overeem vs. Harris
May/16/2020
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|3:00
|loss
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|UFC on ESPN 7 - Overeem vs. Rozenstruik
Dec/07/2019
|KO (Punch)
|Dan Miragliotta
|5
|4:56
|win
|Alexey Oleynik
|UFC Fight Night 149 - Overeem vs. Oleynik
Apr/20/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|4:45
|win
|Sergei Pavlovich
|UFC Fight Night 141 - Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2
Nov/24/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|John Sharp
|1
|4:21
|loss
|Curtis Blaydes
|UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2
Jun/09/2018
|TKO (Elbows)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|2:56
|loss
|Francis Ngannou
|UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017
|KO (Punch)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|1:42
|win
|Fabricio Werdum
|UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker
Jul/08/2017
|Decision (Majority)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mark Hunt
|UFC 209 - Woodley vs. Thompson 2
Mar/04/2017
|KO (Knee)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|1:44
|loss
|Stipe Miocic
|UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
Sep/10/2016
|KO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|4:27
|win
|Andrei Arlovski
|UFC Fight Night 87 - Overeem vs. Arlovski
May/08/2016
|TKO (Front Kick and Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|2
|1:12
|win
|Junior dos Santos
|UFC on Fox 17 - Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2
Dec/19/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|4:43
|win
|Roy Nelson
|UFC 185 - Pettis vs. dos Anjos
Mar/14/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Stefan Struve
|UFC on Fox 13 - Dos Santos vs. Miocic
Dec/13/2014
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:13
|loss
|Ben Rothwell
|UFC Fight Night 50 - Jacare vs. Mousasi 2
Sep/05/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|2:19
|win
|Frank Mir
|UFC 169 - Barao vs. Faber 2
Feb/01/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Travis Browne
|UFC Fight Night 26 - Shogun vs. Sonnen
Aug/17/2013
|KO (Front Kick and Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|4:08
|loss
|Antonio Silva
|UFC 156 - Aldo vs. Edgar
Feb/02/2013
|KO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|3
|0:25
|win
|Brock Lesnar
|UFC 141 - Lesnar vs. Overeem
Dec/30/2011
|TKO (Kick to the Body and Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|2:26
|win
|Fabricio Werdum
|Strikeforce - Overeem vs. Werdum
Jun/18/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Leon Roberts
|3
|5:00
|win
|Todd Duffee
|K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2010
Dec/31/2010
|KO (Punches)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|0:19
|win
|Brett Rogers
|Strikeforce - Heavy Artillery
May/15/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:40
|win
|Kazuyuki Fujita
|K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2009
Dec/31/2009
|KO (Knee)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|1:15
|win
|James Thompson
|Dream 12 - The Cage of the Rising Sun
Oct/25/2009
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|0:33
|win
|Tony Sylvester
|UG 11 - A Decade of Fights
Oct/17/2009
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Marco Broersen
|1
|1:23
|win
|Gary Goodridge
|UG 10 - The Battle of Arnhem
Nov/09/2008
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|1:47
|NC
|Mirko Filipovic
|Dream 6 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Sep/23/2008
|No Contest (Knee to the Groin)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|6:09
|win
|Mark Hunt
|Dream 5 - Lightweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Jul/21/2008
|Submission (Keylock)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|1:11
|win
|Tae Hyun Lee
|Dream 4 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
Jun/15/2008
|KO (Punches)
|Samio Kimura
|1
|0:36
|win
|Paul Buentello
|Strikeforce - Four Men Enter, One Man Survives
Nov/16/2007
|TKO (Submission to Knee to the Body)
|Nelson Hamilton
|2
|3:42
|loss
|Sergei Kharitonov
|K-1 HERO's - Tournament Final
Sep/17/2007
|KO (Punch)
|Ryogaku Wada
|1
|4:21
|win
|Michael Knaap
|K-1 - World GP in Amsterdam
Jun/23/2007
|Submission (Peruvian Necktie)
|1
|3:29
|loss
|Mauricio Rua
|Pride 33 - Second Coming
Feb/24/2007
|KO (Punches)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|1
|3:37
|loss
|Ricardo Arona
|Pride FC - Final Conflict Absolute
Sep/10/2006
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|4:28
|loss
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Pride FC - Critical Countdown Absolute
Jul/01/2006
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|Samio Kimura
|2
|2:13
|win
|Vitor Belfort
|Strikeforce - Revenge
Jun/09/2006
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jon Schorle
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Fabricio Werdum
|Pride FC - Total Elimination Absolute
May/05/2006
|Submission (Kimura)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|2
|3:43
|win
|Nikolajus Cilkinas
|WCFC - No Guts No Glory
Mar/18/2006
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|1:42
|win
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Pride 31 - Dreamers
Feb/26/2006
|TKO (Knees)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|1
|5:13
|loss
|Mauricio Rua
|Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005
Aug/28/2005
|TKO (Punches)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|1
|6:42
|win
|Igor Vovchanchyn
|Pride FC - Critical Countdown 2005
Jun/26/2005
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|1:20
|win
|Vitor Belfort
|Pride FC - Total Elimination 2005
Apr/23/2005
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|9:36
|loss
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Pride 29 - Fists of Fire
Feb/20/2005
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|3
|5:00
|win
|Hiromitsu Kanehara
|Pride 28 - High Octane
Oct/31/2004
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|2
|3:52
|win
|Rodney Glunder
|2H2H - 2 Hot 2 Handle
Oct/10/2004
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|1:33
|win
|Tomohiko Hashimoto
|Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2003 - Inoki Festival
Dec/31/2003
|TKO (Knees)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|0:36
|loss
|Chuck Liddell
|Pride FC - Total Elimination 2003
Aug/10/2003
|KO (Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|3:09
|win
|Mike Bencic
|Pride 26 - Bad to the Bone
Jun/08/2003
|TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|3:44
|win
|Aaron Brink
|2H2H 6 - Simply the Best 6
Mar/16/2003
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|0:53
|win
|Bozigit Ataev
|Pride 24 - Cold Fury 3
Dec/23/2002
|TKO (Knee to the Body)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|2
|4:59
|win
|Dave Vader
|2H2H 5 - Simply the Best 5
Oct/13/2002
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|2
|N/A
|win
|Moise Rimbon
|2H2H 5 - Simply the Best 5
Oct/13/2002
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|1:03
|win
|Yusuke Imamura
|Pride FC - The Best, Vol. 2
Jul/20/2002
|TKO (Knee and Punches)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|1
|0:44
|win
|Vesa Vuori
|2H2H - 2 Hot 2 Handle Germany
May/26/2002
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:15
|win
|Sergey Kaznovsky
|M-1 MFC - Russia vs. the World 3
Apr/26/2002
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|3:37
|win
|Roman Zentsov
|2H2H 4 - Simply the Best 4
Mar/17/2002
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|1:26
|win
|Stanislav Nuschik
|2H2H 2 - Simply The Best
Mar/18/2001
|TKO (Knees)
|1
|0:53
|win
|Vladimer Tchanturia
|Rings - King of Kings 2000 Final
Feb/24/2001
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|1:06
|win
|Peter Verschuren
|It's Showtime - Christmas Edition
Dec/12/2000
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|1:06
|loss
|Bobby Hoffman
|Rings - Millennium Combine 2
Jun/15/2000
|KO (Punch)
|1
|9:39
|loss
|Yuriy Kochkine
|Rings Russia - Russia vs. The World
May/20/2000
|Decision (Split)
|2
|5:00
|win
|Yasuhito Namekawa
|Rings - Millennium Combine 1
Apr/20/2000
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|0:45
|win
|Can Sahinbas
|2H2H 1 - 2 Hot 2 Handle
Mar/05/2000
|KO (Knee)
|1
|2:21
|win
|Chris Watts
|Rings Holland - There Can Only Be One Champion
Feb/06/2000
|KO (Knee to the Body)
|1
|3:58
|loss
|Yuriy Kochkine
|Rings - King of Kings 1999 Block A
Oct/28/1999
|Decision (Majority)
|2
|5:00
|win
|Ricardo Fyeet
|It's Showtime - It's Showtime
Oct/24/1999
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Michel Blitz
|1
|1:39