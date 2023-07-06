Alistair Overeem’s management refutes reports of retirement: “He still plans to fight one or two more times”

Combat sports legend Alistair Overeem’s management appears to have contradicted his recent retirement statement.

Many fans know and love the work of Alistair Overeem. Across kickboxing and mixed martial arts, he’s built an incredible career and reputation for himself. The veteran has fought and beaten the best of his generation, and a few days ago, he seemingly made it clear that he was ready to hang up his gloves.

RELATED: ALISTAIR OVEREEM ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MMA: “THIS IS NOT MY THING ANYMORE”

Overeem announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 43. However, despite that, it seems as if there’s a new twist in the tale.

Main Event NL opted to get in touch with his management team after the announcement was made. As it turns out, Alistair may have one or two more left in the tank, as per an Instagram post.

Alistair Overeem is NOT retiring. Dutch combat sports outlet Main Event NL has reached out to Overeem's management to confirm that the fighter still wants to compete at least one or two more times, before calling it a day.https://t.co/ngIpeLyUPN — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 5, 2023

“Wipe your tears, Overeem is not retired yet!

During an interview with @lovindubai, Alistair Overeem stated that he has decided to stop fighting.

What he didn’t announce is when he would.

Following the reporting of this news, we have reached out to ‘The Reem’ management for comment.

Management indicated that Overeem has not stopped fighting at all.