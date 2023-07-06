Alistair Overeem’s management refutes reports of retirement: “He still plans to fight one or two more times”

By Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Combat sports legend Alistair Overeem’s management appears to have contradicted his recent retirement statement.

Alistair Overeem, UFC on ESPN 8

Many fans know and love the work of Alistair Overeem. Across kickboxing and mixed martial arts, he’s built an incredible career and reputation for himself. The veteran has fought and beaten the best of his generation, and a few days ago, he seemingly made it clear that he was ready to hang up his gloves.

Overeem announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 43. However, despite that, it seems as if there’s a new twist in the tale.

Main Event NL opted to get in touch with his management team after the announcement was made. As it turns out, Alistair may have one or two more left in the tank, as per an Instagram post.

 

“Wipe your tears, Overeem is not retired yet!

During an interview with @lovindubai, Alistair Overeem stated that he has decided to stop fighting.

What he didn’t announce is when he would.

Following the reporting of this news, we have reached out to ‘The Reem’ management for comment.

Management indicated that Overeem has not stopped fighting at all.

Overeem’s comeback?

It is expected that he will play 1 or 2 more games before hanging up his gloves.

Overeem is one of the most successful Dutch fighters who has fought for the largest organizations in the world in various disciplines.

Fortunately, we can enjoy a few more games from him.”

Translated from Instagram

Overeem obviously has nothing left to prove in this game. With that being said, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to see what he can still produce at the elite level.

Do you want to see Alistair Overeem compete again or stick to his retirement? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Alistair Overeem UFC

