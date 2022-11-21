Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory return

Combat sports veteran Alistair Overeem has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance following his return at Glory: Collision 4.

After more than a decade away from the kickboxing realm, Alistair Overeem returned with Glory last month. He took on his old rival Badr Hari, coming from behind to win via unanimous decision.

It came after an extended run in mixed martial arts and with the UFC, with Overeem finally opting to return to his kickboxing roots.

It was, by all accounts, a triumphant moment.

Unfortunately, that may not prove to be the case with Overeem reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

Per @LarsvanSoest, Alistair Overeem tested positive for a banned substance following his recent kickboxing win over Badr Hari. Overeem's team is awaiting the results of a B sample and contend that the banned substance detected is not performance enhancing. https://t.co/ivzeTgdGYY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 21, 2022

“According to the fighter’s management, the substance found in Alistair Overeem after his victory over Badr Hari is not a performance-enhancing substance. We are now waiting for the result of the b-sample.”

Overeem’s tainted legacy?

While many will forever see Overeem as a heavyweight legend, others often bring up his previous issues with PEDs.

Whether or not the b-sample comes back positive will obviously be quite vital. At the same time, this story alone could be really costly for the Dutch sensation.

Rico Verhoeven has voiced his interest in taking on Alistair Overeem many times. It would pit one of the most dominant champions in combat sports against a man who has achieved just about everything he can in this game.

You’d have to imagine Glory will still have a heavy interest in booking the match-up. Alas, all we can really do now is wait and see how things unfold in the days and weeks ahead.

