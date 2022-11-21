x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » Glory WS News » Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substan...
MMA NewsAlistair OvereemGlory WS News

Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory return

Harry Kettle

Combat sports veteran Alistair Overeem has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance following his return at Glory: Collision 4.

After more than a decade away from the kickboxing realm, Alistair Overeem returned with Glory last month. He took on his old rival Badr Hari, coming from behind to win via unanimous decision.

It came after an extended run in mixed martial arts and with the UFC, with Overeem finally opting to return to his kickboxing roots.

It was, by all accounts, a triumphant moment.

Unfortunately, that may not prove to be the case with Overeem reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

According to the fighter’s management, the substance found in Alistair Overeem after his victory over Badr Hari is not a performance-enhancing substance. We are now waiting for the result of the b-sample.”

Overeem’s tainted legacy?

While many will forever see Overeem as a heavyweight legend, others often bring up his previous issues with PEDs.

Whether or not the b-sample comes back positive will obviously be quite vital. At the same time, this story alone could be really costly for the Dutch sensation.

Rico Verhoeven has voiced his interest in taking on Alistair Overeem many times. It would pit one of the most dominant champions in combat sports against a man who has achieved just about everything he can in this game.

You’d have to imagine Glory will still have a heavy interest in booking the match-up. Alas, all we can really do now is wait and see how things unfold in the days and weeks ahead.

What are your thoughts on Alistair Overeem testing positive for a banned substance? Do you think we will see him compete for the heavyweight title in Glory? Will he ever return to MMA? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleLeon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Next articleBen Askren says it is “obvious” that Jorge Masvidal is ducking Gilbert Burns: “Obviously he is declining”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy