Pros react after Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari in GLORY trilogy fight

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari had their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event.

The fight card took place live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Overeem and Hari had first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to KO Hari inside of one round. The pair would rematch the following year (2009) with Badr exacting his revenge, earning a first round KO over Alistair in the K-1 World Grand Prix Semi-Finals.

Tonight’s ‘Overeem vs. Hari’ trilogy fight was decided by an incredible third round from ‘The Reem’. After arguably dropping the first two rounds, Alistair Overeem was able to score two knockdowns over Badr Hari in the third and final frame (see those here). Although Bari survived to see the final horn, Overeem’s dominant third round clearly left a lasting impression in the eyes of the judges, as he was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official Glory: Collision 4 Result: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari via unanimous decision (29-26 x2, 28-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Overeem vs. Hari 3’ on Twitter below:

The tale of the tape for the #COLLISION4 main event! Visit https://t.co/mtc7jeFgDP for more info on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/Uge18vTyOg — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 8, 2022

Open scoring has Badr winning entering the final round. Overeem needs a finish to win and a knockdown to draw. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 8, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Alistair Overeem defeating Badr Hari at Glory: Collision 4:

Alistair Overeem gets the unanimous decision win over Badr Hari after he scores two knockdowns in the 3rd. Awesome to see The Reem get the win. He calls out Rico Verhoeven, who's in the building. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 8, 2022

Badr Hari announces his possible retirement. "I'm really thinking about the end." #COLLISION4 pic.twitter.com/fVULhFzMf3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

During his post-fight victory speech, Alistair Overeem called out Rico Verhoeven who promptly stepped in the ring to share some words with the former MMA champion. See that video below:

Verhoeven vs. Overeem has the crossover appeal, but I would also really love to see the Ben Saddik rematch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 8, 2022

What did you think of today’s trilogy fight between Overeem and Hari? Were you surprised by the result? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

