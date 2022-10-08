x
Pros react after Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari in GLORY trilogy fight

Chris Taylor

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari had their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event.

The fight card took place live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Overeem and Hari had first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to KO Hari inside of one round. The pair would rematch the following year (2009) with Badr exacting his revenge, earning a first round KO over Alistair in the K-1 World Grand Prix Semi-Finals.

Tonight’s ‘Overeem vs. Hari’ trilogy fight was decided by an incredible third round from ‘The Reem’. After arguably dropping the first two rounds, Alistair Overeem was able to score two knockdowns over Badr Hari in the third and final frame (see those here). Although Bari survived to see the final horn, Overeem’s dominant third round clearly left a lasting impression in the eyes of the judges, as he was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official Glory: Collision 4 Result: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari via unanimous decision (29-26 x2, 28-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Overeem vs. Hari 3’ on Twitter below:

Post-fight reactions to Alistair Overeem defeating Badr Hari at Glory: Collision 4:

During his post-fight victory speech, Alistair Overeem called out Rico Verhoeven who promptly stepped in the ring to share some words with the former MMA champion. See that video below:

What did you think of today’s trilogy fight between Overeem and Hari? Were you surprised by the result? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
