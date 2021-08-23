Alistair Overeem weighs in on the pro wrestling returns of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk: ‘It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay’

Alistair Overeem is not a fan of professional wrestling.

On Monday, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and UFC title challenger shared his thoughts on the pro wrestling returns of crossover stars Phil “CM Punk” Brooks and past opponent, Brock Lesnar.

Overeem prefaced his comments by sharing that he did watch the WWE when growing up at ages 8 to 10. He fondly remembered being a big fan of wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Honky Tonk Man, and Andre The Giant.

“Just recently, I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame,” Overeem said on MMA Fighting’s The MMA Hour. “It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Alistair Overeem, 41, began his MMA career in 1999 and has put together a legendary 67-fight career that sees him as a 47-19 competitor. The Dutchman’s experience is far superior to many in the game — especially in comparison to Lesnar (5-3, 1 no contest) and Brooks (0-1, 1 no contest).

“Listen, why did nobody warn CM Punk what he was getting into?” Overeem asked. “Of course, he can’t fight in the UFC. You should have been more honest. You should have warned that guy of what he was getting himself into.

“That man got mentally destroyed in the octagon. And if you look at his WWE stuff… I never watched his WWE stuff, but if you look at it, you can already predict it beforehand — this man is going to have a bad, bad experience in the UFC. He’s going to win, and he’s going to get somebody tougher, or he’s going to lose, and he’s not going to lose once — it’s always two or three times, and he could get hurt. That’s the even worse thing. He could have gotten really hurt.”

Alistair Overeem last fought in the UFC in a losing effort to Alexander Volkov in February. He’ll now put back on the kickboxing gloves for an Oct. 23 showdown in Glory with Rico Verhoeven (58-10 in KB). “The Demolition Man” is 10-4 as a kickboxer.