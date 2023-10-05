Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

By Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired for good.

Alistair Overeem

‘The Demolition Man’ is one of the sport’s most beloved heavyweights. He’s a former veteran of PRIDE, UFC, Strikeforce, and even DREAM. Along the way, he faced some of the biggest names in the sport, including Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, Frank Mir, and more.

Ultimately, it was a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov that forced Alistair Overeem’s UFC release in early 2021. The defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak, but there were many who showed interest in his services. While Scott Coker and Bellator were interested in signing him for a fight with Fedor Emelianenko, he instead signed with Glory.

In his kickboxing return last Fall, Alistair Overeem picked up a decision win over longtime foe Badr Hari. However, following the bout, he failed a drug test for performance-enhancing drugs. As a result, his victory was overturned, and he’s been quiet on a potential return to fighting since then.

Earlier this year, there was a report that Alistair Overeem was retired from fighting. At the time, the former UFC title challenger stated that the report was false and that he wanted one more bout. However, he’s seemingly changed his mind, as he’s decided to enter the political world.

Alistair Overeem

The news was first reported by Nu.ul, who stated that Alistair Overeem was retired from fighting. Along with that, the former heavyweight has joined the Belang van Nederland political party in the Netherlands. Along with the report was a quote from the heavyweight, who showed interest in joining the House of Representatives.

As of now, Alistair Overeem has yet to confirm the news about his retirement on social media. However, he did recently post a video alongside Wybren van Haga, the leader of the aforementioned group.

What do you make of this news? What is your favorite fight of Alistair Overeem’s career?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

