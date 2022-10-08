x
MMA NewsAlistair OvereemGlory WS NewsBadr Hari

Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)

Chris Taylor

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event.

The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to KO Hari inside of one round. The pair would rematch the following year with Badr exacting his revenge, earning a first round KO over Alistair in the K-1 World Grand Prix Semi-Finals.

Round one of the ‘Glory: Collision 4’ main event begins and Badr Hari cracks Alistair Overeem with a big right hook. ‘The Reem’ switches stances and attempts to return fire. More good shots from Hari. Overeem is ducking his head and launching back with big hooks. He finds a home for a couple of good knees.

Round two started with Hari controlling the round, picking away at Overeem with the better level of volume. However, Alistair connected with a huge uppercut in the final thirty seconds. Hari stayed on his feet but was clearly rocked by the punch.

The third and final round begins and according to open scoring, Alistair Overeem will need a 10-8 round to force an overtime frame. ‘The Reem’ comes out and lands big punch and Badr Hari is down on the canvas. The veteran returns to his feet but Overeem hits him with another big combination that sends him right back down. Hari returns to his feet and is able to survive to see the final horn. It will now be determined if an extra round is needed.

Check out the highlights below from Twitter:

Official Glory: Collision 4 Result: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari via unanimous decision (29-26 x2, 28-27)

What did you think of today’s trilogy fight between Overeem and Hari? Were you surprised by the result? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
