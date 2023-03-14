Alistair Overeem receives 12 month suspension for failed drug test, win over Badr Hari overturned to a no-contest

Alistair Overeem has failed a drug test from his GLORY Kickboxing fight back in October.

According to VechtsportInfo, which has since been confirmed by GLORY, Overeem failed a drug test from his October decision win over Badr Hari. With that, Overeem has been suspended for one year along with having his win overturned to a No Contest and he has been removed from the GLORY rankings and has been asked to turn over a percentage of his winnings from the fight.

As of right now, the banned substance is not known but the punishment comes after both his A and B samples came back positive. Overeem has also yet to comment on the failed drug test and suspension.

In his return to kickboxing, Alistair Overeem picked up a back-and-forth decision win over Badr Hari. It was a hard-fought win in a fight Overeem dropped Hari multiple times and after the win, the plan was for Overeem to fight for the belt which is now off the table.

This is also not the first time Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance. In 2012, Overeem faced a nine-month suspension handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

Alistair Overeem (47-19 and one No Contest MMA, 10-4 and one NC kickboxing) had the fight against Hari back in October. The bout was his first since his TKO loss to Alexander Volkov and was released from the UFC after the loss. The fight against Hari also made his return to kickboxing as before that fight, Overeem’s last kickboxing bout was in 2010. In his kickboxing career, he holds notable wins over Gokhan Saki and Tyrone Spong.

