Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship.

‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.

Last October, he made his Glory debut, defeating Badr Hari by unanimous decision in their trilogy bout. Post-fight, Overeem tested positive for a banned substance, seemingly putting a possible return on hold. However, it seems that his return could be coming sooner than expected.

Earlier this week, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced an openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. The 16-fighter tournament has no announced fighters as of now. However, Sityodtong hinted during the press conference announcing the tournament, there were several un-signed fighters they were in talks with.

“I would like to announce the greatest grand prix in the history of the sport of Muay Thai,” Sityodtong stated during the inital press conference. “One million U.S. dollars. Sixteen of the best strikers in the world will descend this year for one million U.S. dollars. Fans all over the world, tell me who you want to see.”

“This is an open-weight grand prix,” Sityodtong continued. “This is going to blow up. You’re going to see big guys against small guys, and it’s going to be huge.”

While Chatri Sityodtong asked fans to tell him who they want to see, it seems the fighters are instead contacting him. As first reported by Nicolas Atkin of South China Morning Post, Alistair Overeem contacted ONE Championship in regard to competing in the tournament.

As of now, it’s unknown if the former title challenger and ONE Championship will reach a deal. However, if they do, it’ll get Sityodtong one step further to making good on his promise of the greatest tournament in Muay Thai history.

