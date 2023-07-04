Alistair Overeem announces retirement from MMA: “This is not my thing anymore”

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has decided to hang up the gloves for good.

‘The Reem’ has been out of action since a return to the Glory kickboxing ring last October. There, he faced Badr Hart in a long-awaited trilogy bout, where the UFC veteran won by unanimous decision. Months later, Alistair Overeem’s victory was overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test.

Since then, the longtime heavyweight contender has been quiet. While he’s been linked to ONE Championship and appeared at RIZIN 43, fans were shocked by Alistair Overeem’s recent appearance. Late last month, the former title challenger went viral for his massive, and sudden weight loss.

While many fans thought this meant Alistair Overeem could be headed down to light-heavyweight, that’s not the case. Instead, he’s decided to retire for good, as he announced in a recent interview with Lovin Dubai. According to the heavyweight legend, his massive weight loss and diet change triggered his retirement. Nonetheless, it seems Alistair Overeem is happy to not be hit in the face anymore.

“I started doing detoxing. I have this special nutritionist,” Alistair Overeem stated in the interview when asked about his recent weight loss. “When I met him, I instantly knew this guy has knowledge so we started working and I started taking these supplements. Spirulina, corralline, and kelp. Every morning in a reasonably high dosage… After a couple of weeks, my diet, my appetite changed.”

He continued, “…This actually ties into what I want to do, because I actually just decided to stop fighting. This is not my thing anymore. It’s been 25 years right? We’re going to do some other cool stuff now.”

