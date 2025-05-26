Joe Rogan jokes about wanting to see UFC heavyweights “on the sauce” again

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently joked about past UFC heavyweights using PEDs, using Alistair Overeem as an example.

Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been seen as the consistent voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While other commentators and figures have been and gone, Joe has stood the test of time alongside Dana White.

Sometimes, he’s a fan favorite, and in other instances, the masses aren’t pleased with his work behind the desk. Alas, nobody can deny that Rogan has done some wonderful things for the sport of mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to helping bring it into the mainstream.

In a recent podcast episode alongside Aaron Rodgers, Rogan had a good time breaking down the ins and outs of fighters like Alistair Overeem using performance-enhancing drugs.