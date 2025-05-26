Joe Rogan jokes about wanting to see UFC heavyweights “on the sauce” again
UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently joked about past UFC heavyweights using PEDs, using Alistair Overeem as an example.
Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been seen as the consistent voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While other commentators and figures have been and gone, Joe has stood the test of time alongside Dana White.
RELATED: Joe Rogan claims BJ Penn is lightweight GOAT, breaks down dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Sometimes, he’s a fan favorite, and in other instances, the masses aren’t pleased with his work behind the desk. Alas, nobody can deny that Rogan has done some wonderful things for the sport of mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to helping bring it into the mainstream.
In a recent podcast episode alongside Aaron Rodgers, Rogan had a good time breaking down the ins and outs of fighters like Alistair Overeem using performance-enhancing drugs.
Rogan jokes about heavyweights using PEDs
“USADA—when UFC brought in USADA, all of that changed and people’s physiques melted,” Rogan said. “They changed dramatically. Alistair Overeem’s the greatest example. Alistair when he fought Brock Lesnar got drug tested, and he was saucy as f*ck.
“When he’s flexing on stage, that’s when he’s ‘Ubereem’—260 [pounds], solid as f*ck, ripped and just one of the more elite strikers on planet Earth and Brock was f*cked.”
“They make him take the drug test, and he becomes a normal person with good fighting skills,” Rogan said. “I mean he wasn’t the Ubereem anymore. This destroyer.
“I would have loved to see what an Alistair Overeem run on the sauce would have been. My god. It would have been epic. It would have been really wild to see.”
“Oh yeah, I want fun,” Rogan said with a laugh about allowing fighters to use banned substances. “I don’t want to see fat heavyweights. Get the f*ck out of here. I want Alistair back. Get them back on the sauce.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alistair Overeem Joe Rogan UFC