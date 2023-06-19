Latest photos of Alistair Overeem leave MMA fans in shock: “I hope he’s okay”

By Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

Glory heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem has seemingly undergone a massive body transformation.

Alistair Overeem

‘The Demolition Man’ has been out of the kickboxing ring since his trilogy bout with Badr Hari last October. The bout was his first kickboxing match in well over a decade and also marked his first since exiting the UFC. Alistair Overeem was famously cut by the promotion following a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov in February 2021.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger wouldn’t be denied last fall. In Alistair Overeem’s first kickboxing match since 2010, he won by decision. However, that result wouldn’t stand for long. Weeks following the contest, it was discovered that the UFC veteran tested positive for banned substances.

As a result, the fight was overturned to a no-contest. Since then, Alistair Overeem has kept a bit of a low profile, although, he was linked to a potential ONE Championship open weight tournament. However, those plans seemingly didn’t come to fruition.

Nonetheless, fans recently got their first glimpse at Alistair Overeem in a while, and they were shocked. The heavyweight met up with Nobuyuki Sakakibara, former PRIDE executive and the president of RIZIN. The two men have known each other for years and shared photos of their meeting on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked by the heavyweight’s clear weight loss. Some in the comment section were impressed and wondered if Overeem was heading back down to light-heavyweight. Others have been shocked and concerned about the UFC veteran’s appearance.

As of now, Alistair Overeem’s return to the ring hasn’t been scheduled. Following his positive drug test in October, he was suspended for one year.

What do you make about this news? Who do you want to see Alistair Overeem fight next?

