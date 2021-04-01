Scott Coker very interested in signing Alistair Overeem or Junior dos Santos to fight Fedor Emelianenko

Scott Coker likes the idea of signing Alistair Overeem or Junior dos Santos to fight Fedor Emelianenko.

After Emelinaneko beat Rampage Jackson in December of 2019, the plan was to have his farewell tour be in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the Russian didn’t get a chance to fight, but according to Scott Coker, he says the MMA legend will fight sometime in the next couple of months,

“He’s doing much better and he’s ready to start training and getting ready. He will fight here in the next several months, I think. I’m going to talk to him when he gets here next week. He’s coming with (Vadim) Nemkov,” Scott Coker said to MMAJunkie. “I’ll have a chance to sit down and talk to him. I’ll make sure we’re on the same page as far as the timing of it all. I’m thinking late summer or early fall, you’ll see Fedor in the cage again.”

Who Emelianenko’s next opponent will be has not been finalized. Yet, if Scott Coker has his way it would be against Alistair Overeem or Junior dos Santos. He thinks the legend fights are the way to go, as long as Overeem and JDS are fine with signing short-term deals.

“We’re not going to sign these guys to, like, a two-year, six-fight deal or build them up,” Scott Coker said. “They’ve done everything. They’ve already proved themselves. They are legends of the sport already.

“But what I will say is we do have legends of the sport here,” Coker continued. “If we go down the road, and we think a Fedor opponent will work, Alistair and Fedor will be very interesting to me. Junior Dos Santos and Fedor will be very interesting to me.”

As of right now, both Overeem and dos Santos are free agents and have not signed with Bellator but Coker is interested.

Would you like to see Scott Coker and Bellator sign Overeem or JDS?