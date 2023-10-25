Alistair Overeem predicts first-round knockout for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: “Shock the world”

By Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Alistair Overeem is backing Francis Ngannou in his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Alistair Overeem

This Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Predator’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ will clash. For Tyson Fury, the boxing match is the last thing standing between a December title unification with Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, the bout will be the first of Francis Ngannou’s boxing journey, but Alistair Overeem is confident in him.

‘The Demolition Man’ recently previewed the fight on an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Alistair Overeem shockingly predicted that Francis Ngannou would earn a win this Saturday in the boxing ring. Furthermore, he believes his former opponent will knock out Tyson Fury in the first round.

For Alistair Overeem, he believes that the big difference is that Tyson Fury is underestimating Francis Ngannou. A former MMA fighter who went into the world of kickboxing and found success, he too, was doubted. However, the K-1 veteran instead found success and believes his former foe will do the same.

RELATED: TYSON FURY REVEALS WHY THERE ISN’T A REMATCH CLAUSE FOR HIS FIGHT AGAINST FRANCIS NGANNOU

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Image via: @queensberrypromotions

“Not only a chance, but I believe he’s going to win,” Alistair Overeem stated on The MMA Hour, previewing Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. “I look at fights a little bit different having been in the game for 30 years. But I look at the details a little differently, and I think Ngannou is going to shock the world. Listen, also because people underestimate UFC fighters, they do. The MMA fighters, there’s a lot of details in here.”

He continued, “Boxers are one-dimensional to us. Yes, Tyson is the best, yes, yes, yes. But Francis is a big dude, a very big dude. It’s going to be a brutal first-round KO, I think so. Also, considering I went into K-1, and people didn’t give me a chance either.”

Do you agree with these comments from Alistair Overeem? Are you excited about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

