Alistair Overeem admits that he wanted to finish his career in the UFC

Heavyweight MMA legend Alistair Overeem admitted that he wanted to finish his career in the UFC, but he won’t be getting that opportunity.

Following a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov earlier this year, the UFC decided to release Overeem from its roster. At age 41, he is getting up there in age, and with a big salary as well, the UFC decided to let him go. Overeem ended up signing with GLORY kickboxing and he will fight Rico Verhoeven next. However, he wishes that he was still in the UFC.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Overeem explained that he understood why the UFC decided to release him, but he was hoping he was going to stay on the roster and continue to fight for the promotion. As far as Overeem goes, the only thing missing from his career is the UFC title. At this point, he isn’t getting that chance to fight for them again.

“I’m professional – I’m realistic. This is something the UFC can do after you lose. That is the terms of their contracts, they can release you from the contract. I’ve had a good time with the UFC. They can do this. Maybe it was time for the younger generation to come in. You can’t forget, I am 41 years old. I am getting a little bit older. If it was up to me I would’ve liked to finish in UFC, but it was not up to me,” Overeem said. “Only the UFC belt is missing from my wall. We were so close. It is what it is. If there would be one thing I could’ve changed or wanted it would be that UFC belt. But on the other hand (I had) so many beautiful victories. So many exciting moments. I’m proud about (my career there).”

