Alistair Overeem shares cryptic video following release from the UFC

Former UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem shared a cryptic video following his release from the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Overeem was released by the UFC in March following a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov. Along with his former rival Junior dos Santos, Overeem’s surprise cut saw the promotion lose one of the top-10 heavyweights on the roster. But given that he’s 41, coming off of a knockout loss, and makes a big salary, the UFC decided that the promotion was ready to move on from “The Reem” and it gave the MMA legend his release from his contract.

We haven’t heard much from Overeem since March as he’s taken the last three months out of the media spotlight. On Tuesday, Overeem resurfaced on his social media when he posted a cryptic video of himself removing his UFC gloves and laying them on the ground. It’s hard to say if this is an indication of him retiring, or perhaps him taking off his UFC gloves is symbolic of him potentially making the move to another combat sport instead.

Usually, when a fighter takes his gloves off it is symbolic of them retiring from the sport. The difference with Overeem is that he is still fighting at a relatively high level, having defeated Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai by knockout just last year. Although the UFC felt that moving on from Overeem was the right call, there will still be plenty of other organizations that are interested in bringing him into the fold. Potentially, Overeem could decide to go back to his roots and take another kickboxing fight, or perhaps he could consider making the move to bare-knuckle boxing. Of course, maybe him taking his UFC gloves off means that Bellator could be next. Or perhaps he really is ready to retire.

