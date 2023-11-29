Alistair Overeem believes tough times lie ahead for UFC champion Alex Pereira

Alistair Overeem believes that tough times lie ahead for UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira (9-2 MMA) is the current UFC light heavyweight champion.

The 36-year-old defeated Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) by TKO in the second round earlier this month at UFC 295 to claim the belt.

A two-division Glory Kickboxing and a two-weight UFC champion are welcome additions to the resume of Alex Pereira.

The former K-1 World Grand Prix champion, Alistair Overeem weighed in on ‘Poatan’ and his accomplishments.

It was during an interview with ‘talkSPORT’ that Overeem shared the following thoughts on Pereira:

“He’s interesting. Do I see him as a champion? No. I think, at this moment, they have difficulty figuring him out, but the moment they figure him out they are going to destroy him, and that will be a tough time for him.”

Continuing, Alistair Overeem stated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think he’s excellent in the striking department, but his jiu-jitsu and his grappling are not there. He’s so good in the striking department, other fighters are unable to take him down. The moment they figure him out striking-wise, it’ll be difficult for him.”

Like Pereira, Overeem (47-19 MMA) competed in both MMA and kickboxing and was the first fighter to hold world titles in MMA and K-1 kickboxing at the same time.

As for Pereira, following his latest victory, he called out Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) for a trilogy fight in the Octagon. Pereira and Adesanya first met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, where it was Pereira defeating ‘The Last Stylebender’ by TKO. Meeting again at UFC 287 this past April saw Adesanya defeated Pereira via KO.

However, it looks like it will be former UFC lightweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) who will get the nod in Pereira’s first title defence.

Do you agree with Overeem’s assessment of Alex Pereira?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!