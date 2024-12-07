Tommy Fury pulls out of Darren Till fight due to threat of “stupid MMA tactics”: “I am a professional boxer”

By Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

It appears that the professional boxing match between Tommy Fury and Darren Till is now off.

Tommy Fury, Darren Till

Last month, Misfits Boxing announced plans to stage ‘TNT’ against ‘The Gorilla’ in January. For Tommy Fury, the bout was going to be his first since last October, when he defeated influencer boxer KSI. Following the fight, the younger brother of Tyson Fury revealed plans to get surgery, citing a long injured hand.

The fight with former UFC title challenger Darren Till offered a tune-up of sorts for the rising cruiserweight. While the MMA fighter is only 1-0 as a professional, he wasted no time taunting Tommy Fury. At a kick-off press conference last month, Till repeatedly got into it with John Fury, as well as his son.

At the press conference, Darren Till revealed plans to throw a head kick if he was losing against Tommy Fury. Well, that one remark has seemingly blown up the Misfits Boxing 20 headliner. Earlier today, Fury took to social media, releasing a lengthy statement. On Instagram, ‘TNT’, wrote that because of Till’s threat, he won’t be fighting January 18th.

Tommy Fury withdraws from Misfits Boxing 20 against Darren Till

On X, Darren Till responded with a video of his own. There, ‘The Gorilla’ blasted Tommy Fury, as well as John Fury, for pulling out of the boxing match. While Till plans to compete on January 18th in Manchester, he absolutely won’t be facing the British star.

“For years the Furys have bullied people at press conferences,” Darren Till stated in a video on “X.” “Fury head butted people from Usyk’s team, he punched glass when he was fighting KSI, he’s tried to intimidate everyone, and it worked up until now. But as I said, it was never going to work with me, and I bullied them at the press conference.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “Now John was leaving the press conference saying they were pulling out because of my tactics that I was saying I was going to use. It’s all mental warfare, I don’t need to kick Tommy Fury in the head to beat him. I was going to absolutely box his head off and knock him flat out. You’s have showed you his true colors. Fighting family, my arse.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Darren Till Tommy Fury

